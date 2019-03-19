Union to discuss grading with education leaders

Royal Gazette - Tuesday, March 19, 2019

The Department of Education has asked the Bermuda Union of Teachers to a meeting to tackle fears over a new grading and reports system for pupils.Kalmar Richards, the Commissioner of Education, announced that the meeting would be held today with help from the Labour Relations Office. Ms...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Union to meet with Education leaders

School reports must be issued by month's end

Schools to return from Christmas a day late

Schools to shut as teachers get training

Autism pupils classroom needs repairs

Teachers union back in talks with ministry

Union welcomes Richards appointment



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BIFF “Book To Film” Programme For Students

BIFF “Book To Film” Programme For Students

Myrna Myrna Nothing simple about - Jazz singer’s mother joins her for encore

Reggae Girlz to highlight Bob Marley One Love festival

Price hails ‘special’ Shaw

A dozen nods for One Blood

Culture Brown takes on the USA

SPORTS more
Phoenix Sparks show ruthless edge

Stout suffers final defeats

Leseur outlines potential

Renegades reclaim crown in rout

Raynor hoping for team of 20

Dickinson makes his mark at iconic event

Duffy not ready for Abu Dhabi

POLITICS more
Immigration Corner | Will I ever get back my green card?

Clarendon youth urged to look to job creation

IACHR concerned at worsening violence in Haiti

This Day in History— March 5

Crawford under fire for 'classist' comments

Council considering enhanced security measures

New date for Portland Eastern poll

BUSINESS more
Phoenix Sparks show ruthless edge

Co-operative expert to speak at BEDC event

Hi-tech insurance exchange debuts in Bermuda

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 4 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 4 2019

ICA To Host Money Laundering Talk On March 6

Eurozone recession fears mount on manufacturing drop

TECH more
Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

CRIME more
Renegades reclaim crown in rout

'Prolific' traffic offender jailed for six months

Police launch essay competition for girls

Businessman charged with Kingston attorney's murder

Curfew imposed in Gregory Park, St Catherine

Pneumonia: how the world's biggest killer of children became a neglected disease

Police probing road fatality

RELATED STORIES
Union to meet with Education leaders

School reports must be issued by month's end

Schools to return from Christmas a day late

Schools to shut as teachers get training

Autism pupils classroom needs repairs

Teachers union back in talks with ministry

Union welcomes Richards appointment

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...