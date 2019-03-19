MS Awareness Week Kicks Off With Swimathon

Bernews - Monday, March 19, 2019

On Saturday [March 2], for the second year running, the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Bermuda held a Swimathon event at The Aquatics and Fitness...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
MS Society Swimathon & Lunch And Learn

MS swimathon makes a splash

Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week Events

Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week Events

BASA To Host Swim-A-Thon On May 11th

UK Paralympian joins Camana Bay swim meet

Swimmers cover over 200 miles in fundraiser



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Festival Review: Broadway’s Next Hit Musical

Festival Review: Broadway’s Next Hit Musical

Students to attend BIFF programme

Entertainers unite for football match

St Elizabeth has talent, too – producer

Chuck Fenda pleads for more one-drop rhythms

Young entertainer shot in drive-by

SPORTS more
Summerhaven Trust Charity Golf Tournament

Man shot dead, 3 others injured in Gregory Park

BFA: FA Cup Semi-Final Match Schedule Update

BFA: FA Cup Semi-Final Match Schedule Update

Fatal road accident in Pond Case

Entertainers unite for football match

Bermuda Flag Football Spring Season Underway

POLITICS more
Mayor Urges Constituents To Attend Meeting

G2K decries Crawford's comment on JLP opponent Ann-Marie Vaz

CARICOM grants deferral to two member countries on freedom of movement

Trial set for alleged death threat to MP

Alex Swan (1942-2019)

Economic substance rules may bring benefits

Brits and American no longer own English

BUSINESS more
Butterfield dips 1.3% amid busy BSX trading

BTA: Spa Month Extended Due To Demand

$238,000 Cost For Three FinTech Consultants

Paul Telford Steps Down As Rosewood Director

More women joining Institute of Directors

Telford steps down from Rosewood role

Internship opportunities at TFL

TECH more
Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

CRIME more
O-Wrap: Ja to enter deep seabed mining… No illegal connections to Petrojam pipelines… Girlz defeat Chile

30-y-o man charged for killing attorney in Manor Park

Court: Man Denies Threatening To Kill Someone

Man shot dead, 3 others injured in Gregory Park

Police officers call for emergency stop and search powers to stem knife crime epidemic

Motorcyclist injured on Happy Valley Road

Fatal road accident in Pond Case

RELATED STORIES
MS Society Swimathon & Lunch And Learn

MS swimathon makes a splash

Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week Events

Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Week Events

BASA To Host Swim-A-Thon On May 11th

UK Paralympian joins Camana Bay swim meet

Swimmers cover over 200 miles in fundraiser

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Kuhn: In a relationship do not choose to go after material things rather go for love, why am I saying all this. I just caught my girl friend cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM by...

Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...