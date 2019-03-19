Sophia Night School continues to provide second chances

Kaieteur News - Monday, March 19, 2019

Â  The Sophia Night School Programme has been exceeding expectations in providing youth and mature adults a free opportunity to rewrite the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Councilâs (CSEC) assessment. The night school pilot programme, which falls under the supervision of the office of...read more

