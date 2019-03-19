Spain unveils measures to protect 400,000 Brits if no-deal Brexit

Telegraph UK - Saturday, March 19, 2019

Spain unveils measures to protect 400,000 Brits if no-deal Brexit elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Spain unveils measures to protect 400,000 Brits if no-deal Brexit Save The Spanish government has said it will protect the citizenship rights of Brits living in...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
No-deal Brexit could see end to scheme to stop fake medicine checks 

Spain vows not to try to recover Gilbraltar during Brexit talks

Spain can't be allowed to beat Gibraltar into submission

Spaniards living beside Gibraltar angered by Madrid's attitude towards the Rock

Theresa May 'would go to war' to defend the sovereignty of Gibraltar

Gibraltar 'not for sale', Boris Johnson declares as Tories hit back over 'Spanish land grab' 

Outrage as Spain and EU accused of using Brexit to take back Gibraltar, as MPs say Britain will 'not be bullied' 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Valiant effort from national team stateside

Brazil Carnivals 2019: Inspirational colourful costumes, in pictures

PHOTO: Strong support

Brothers allegedly paid to attack Jussie Smollett apologise

Epican jumps on board with Xodus

2019 Magnum Xplosion series announced

Dancehall highlighted as part of Reggae’s Gold

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, March 2, 2019

Valiant effort from national team stateside

Golden boot battle hotting up

Leverock helps Sligo to first league win

Kyme out to upset the odds

Bermuda Ball Hockey: Railers & Rockets Win

Bermuda Ball Hockey: Railers & Rockets Win

POLITICS more
PLP To Hold 55th Founder’s Day On Sunday

Taxation-related Bills tabled in House

Brother of murder accused cop to return to court next week

'Resurrection' pastor sparks South Africa

March 25 by-election

Unbeaten Barbican hunt Real Mona’s scalp in Magnum KSAFA Super League

Miss Vin and her grandson, Stephen

BUSINESS more
Shipping Schedule: Week Starting March 2

The American Dream has emigrated

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 1 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: March 1 2019

WTM: Dividend & Peter Carlson Elected To Board

Malaysia's flying car plan jets into controversy

$34b raised under Jamaica Venture Capital Programme

TECH more
Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

CRIME more
Video: March 2nd Bernews Morning Newsflash

Emergency organisations need more volunteers

Emergency organisations need more volunteers

Emergency organisations need more volunteers

Brazil ex-president asks for jail leave to bury grandson

'Mi love my light'

Brother of murder accused cop to return to court next week

RELATED STORIES
No-deal Brexit could see end to scheme to stop fake medicine checks 

Spain vows not to try to recover Gilbraltar during Brexit talks

Spain can't be allowed to beat Gibraltar into submission

Spaniards living beside Gibraltar angered by Madrid's attitude towards the Rock

Theresa May 'would go to war' to defend the sovereignty of Gibraltar

Gibraltar 'not for sale', Boris Johnson declares as Tories hit back over 'Spanish land grab' 

Outrage as Spain and EU accused of using Brexit to take back Gibraltar, as MPs say Britain will 'not be bullied' 

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...