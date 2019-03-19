RGD urges persons to collect documents

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, March 19, 2019

The Registrar Generalâs Department (RGD) is appealing to persons who have applied and paid for documents to collect them now. Marketing and Planning Manager at the RGD, Nicole Whyte, said there are thousands of uncollected birth, marriage and death...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
RGD urging people to collect documents

Free birth registration fair for Linstead today

Collect your documents - RGD official

Thousands of uncollected birth, marriage, death certificates at RGD

RGD appeals to persons to collect documents

Thousands of uncollected certificates at RGD

All RGD offices to be closed on Friday



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Brothers allegedly paid to attack Jussie Smollett apologise

Epican jumps on board with Xodus

2019 Magnum Xplosion series announced

Dancehall highlighted as part of Reggae’s Gold

Reggae Girlz legend Vincent thrilled with FIFA assignment

Menzies pleased with Reggae Girlz performance

Skillibeng looks at life

SPORTS more
Blakeley, Foster, Mayne for World Junior Qualifier in Mexico

Victory Cup youth tourney on today

Cox sets sights on Carifta

Gymnastics all-stars shine in St Vincent

Caymanas tips

Unbeaten Barbican hunt Real Mona’s scalp in Magnum KSAFA Super League

Heaven’s surprising stranglehold - JCA boss still has much to do after securing third term

POLITICS more
Unbeaten Barbican hunt Real Mona’s scalp in Magnum KSAFA Super League

Miss Vin and her grandson, Stephen

Harmon refutes allegations of fraud

Letter to the Sports Editor Pooran’s non-selection in ODI squad

Voter ID Cards ready!

International Observers Will be Present for I.C.J. Referendum

A meeting for Monitors for Referendum Day

BUSINESS more
CMU reports positive results from ocean-cleaning trial

Guyana plight if Maduro leaves

First ever female entrepreneurship program launched!

Symmonds: Barbados not LIAT’s ATM

Butterfield down 1.19% on NYSE

Opposition Deliver Reply To The 2019/20 Budget

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Digicel Government Project Vacancies

TECH more
Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

CRIME more
Global chemical weapons watchdog says chlorine was used in Douma

Anika Williams - from victim to victor

Stop smoking! - Pulmonologist urges youth to resist harmful substances

Former police rank charged for fraud

D”Urban Street man gets 24 months for wounding neighbours

Woman gives birth while husband killed by “junkie”

Police, Childcare investigate sex allegations against Region 1 chairman

RELATED STORIES
RGD urging people to collect documents

Free birth registration fair for Linstead today

Collect your documents - RGD official

Thousands of uncollected birth, marriage, death certificates at RGD

RGD appeals to persons to collect documents

Thousands of uncollected certificates at RGD

All RGD offices to be closed on Friday

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...