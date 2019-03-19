Golden Jaguars to play practice match against select team from Fruta Conquerors today

Kaieteur News - Saturday, March 19, 2019

As preparations intensify for Guyanaâs final qualifier in the Concacaf Nations League against Belize on March 23 next at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, West Demerara, the Golden Jaguars will play its third Training match against a Fruta Conquerors Select side this afternoon from...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Concacaf Nations League Countdown National Track and Field Centre to host Guyana vs Belize match Golden Jaguars had second training match

Golden Jaguars Head Coach calls for fan support

Golden Jaguars interact with Timehri Panthers and Eagles FC players

Jaguars on track for 1st Gold Cup appearance – Fruta finally conquerors of elite league

GFF/Stag Super 16…Western Tigers needle Police; Garnett hat-trick leads Fruta Conquerors past Berbice Select

Golden Jaguars vs. Indonesia begins at 07:30hrs today

Football can put Guyana on the Map – Wayne Forde



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Skillibeng looks at life

UWI students ignite flame

Great vibes expected at Vibestyle Sessions

Natural vibes at The Deck

Dubbing with the ladies

Blade Supnelse Teck Off in Atlanta

French Toast set to blaze

SPORTS more
Construction of pavilion in honour of Neil Hernandez moving apaceHis mom, Edna, showers praises on Mayor Marshall

GFF Elite League Season 4 to start March 15; Rules adjustments made capacity building sessions to be held with RMA’s

Regional First-Class cricket Reifer’s unbeaten 54 gives Jaguars 125-run lead But Bajans fight back with fifties from Mosley & Carter

Pepsi backs GBA for7th consecutive year 2nd Mike Parris tourney punches off today

Transformation work in full swing at CWI’s LBI facility Ground and players pavilion to completed by August 2019

Packed schedule for World Triathlon Bermuda

Results: BSSF School Rugby Tournament

POLITICS more
Harmon refutes allegations of fraud

Letter to the Sports Editor Pooran’s non-selection in ODI squad

Voter ID Cards ready!

International Observers Will be Present for I.C.J. Referendum

A meeting for Monitors for Referendum Day

BPM calls on Prime Minister to back off from Judiciary

A Peaceful Protest by Belize Peace Movement

BUSINESS more
Guyana plight if Maduro leaves

First ever female entrepreneurship program launched!

Symmonds: Barbados not LIAT’s ATM

Butterfield down 1.19% on NYSE

Opposition Deliver Reply To The 2019/20 Budget

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Digicel Government Project Vacancies

LIAT has only 10 days’ cash to keep functioning

TECH more
Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

CRIME more
Former police rank charged for fraud

D”Urban Street man gets 24 months for wounding neighbours

Woman gives birth while husband killed by “junkie”

Police, Childcare investigate sex allegations against Region 1 chairman

Pensioner, 65, perishes in Non Pareil fire

Accused murderer remanded, lawyer to challenge bail rule

Leslie James – A Fair and Fearless Commissioner of Police

RELATED STORIES
Concacaf Nations League Countdown National Track and Field Centre to host Guyana vs Belize match Golden Jaguars had second training match

Golden Jaguars Head Coach calls for fan support

Golden Jaguars interact with Timehri Panthers and Eagles FC players

Jaguars on track for 1st Gold Cup appearance – Fruta finally conquerors of elite league

GFF/Stag Super 16…Western Tigers needle Police; Garnett hat-trick leads Fruta Conquerors past Berbice Select

Golden Jaguars vs. Indonesia begins at 07:30hrs today

Football can put Guyana on the Map – Wayne Forde

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...