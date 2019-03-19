NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Pundits predict large turnout for best final matchup for some time -Captains assure fans of exciting action

Kaieteur News - Saturday, March 19, 2019

They won their semi-final matchups in contrasting fashion, but make no mistake they are both offensive-minded teams and that is why all the pundits are predicting that tonightâs National Sports Commission (NSC)/ Magnum Mash Cup final will be the best seen for some time. These two teams...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Sparta Boss versus Back Circle a colossal matchup

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Tonight’s matchups are all virtual finals -excitement anticipated from start

NSC / Magnum Mash Cup Round of 16 on this evening -DoS describes referees’ behaviour as repugnant

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Must win scenario sets up exciting evening -Champs Bent Street, Sparta in race to qualify

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Red hot Back Circle continue sizzling form; Showstoppers, Buxton, Gold is Money qualify

Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Competition Champs Bent Street open up against Melanie Sparta Boss, Gold is Money also in action

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic Could Sparta and Bent Street hold off Linden’s challenge?



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Skillibeng looks at life

UWI students ignite flame

Great vibes expected at Vibestyle Sessions

Natural vibes at The Deck

Dubbing with the ladies

Blade Supnelse Teck Off in Atlanta

French Toast set to blaze

SPORTS more
Construction of pavilion in honour of Neil Hernandez moving apaceHis mom, Edna, showers praises on Mayor Marshall

GFF Elite League Season 4 to start March 15; Rules adjustments made capacity building sessions to be held with RMA’s

Regional First-Class cricket Reifer’s unbeaten 54 gives Jaguars 125-run lead But Bajans fight back with fifties from Mosley & Carter

Pepsi backs GBA for7th consecutive year 2nd Mike Parris tourney punches off today

Transformation work in full swing at CWI’s LBI facility Ground and players pavilion to completed by August 2019

Packed schedule for World Triathlon Bermuda

Results: BSSF School Rugby Tournament

POLITICS more
Harmon refutes allegations of fraud

Letter to the Sports Editor Pooran’s non-selection in ODI squad

Voter ID Cards ready!

International Observers Will be Present for I.C.J. Referendum

A meeting for Monitors for Referendum Day

BPM calls on Prime Minister to back off from Judiciary

A Peaceful Protest by Belize Peace Movement

BUSINESS more
Guyana plight if Maduro leaves

First ever female entrepreneurship program launched!

Symmonds: Barbados not LIAT’s ATM

Butterfield down 1.19% on NYSE

Opposition Deliver Reply To The 2019/20 Budget

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Digicel Government Project Vacancies

LIAT has only 10 days’ cash to keep functioning

TECH more
Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

CRIME more
Former police rank charged for fraud

D”Urban Street man gets 24 months for wounding neighbours

Woman gives birth while husband killed by “junkie”

Police, Childcare investigate sex allegations against Region 1 chairman

Pensioner, 65, perishes in Non Pareil fire

Accused murderer remanded, lawyer to challenge bail rule

Leslie James – A Fair and Fearless Commissioner of Police

RELATED STORIES
NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Sparta Boss versus Back Circle a colossal matchup

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Tonight’s matchups are all virtual finals -excitement anticipated from start

NSC / Magnum Mash Cup Round of 16 on this evening -DoS describes referees’ behaviour as repugnant

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Must win scenario sets up exciting evening -Champs Bent Street, Sparta in race to qualify

NSC/ Magnum Mash Cup Red hot Back Circle continue sizzling form; Showstoppers, Buxton, Gold is Money qualify

Magnum Mash Cup Futsal Competition Champs Bent Street open up against Melanie Sparta Boss, Gold is Money also in action

Magnum ‘Mash Cup’ Classic Could Sparta and Bent Street hold off Linden’s challenge?

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...