No to the invasion of Venezuela!

Jamaica Observer - Friday, March 19, 2019

The Jamaica Peace Council (JPC) denounces the US President Donald Trump's Administration's recent sanctions â freezing of assets, acts of provocation and military aggression â against the people of Venezuela. These actions are in alarming violation of international law and the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
US urges Venezuelan troops to allow aid into the country in exchange for freedom from sanctions

Venezuela's military blocks humanitarian aid shipment

Venezuela military uses tanker and shipping container to block humanitarian aid shipment

European nations raise pressure on Venezuela's Maduro

Tek sleep and mark death with the Venezuela situation

Venezuela crisis | Familiar geopolitical sides take shape

Familiar geopolitical sides take shape



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Haiti carnival scrapped after unrest – official

Capleton returns to court March 27

Japanese saxophonist readies Gregory Isaacs tribute album

5 things to do this weekend

Best Bets

For the Reckord | TVJ supporting local productions for the world – Pt 2

Latin America in tune with dancehall and reggae

SPORTS more
Tanya Lee | Champs’ golden girls

Heaven stumps Neita for JCA presidency

This Day in History — March 1

Leeward Islands cricketers receive health insurance cards

Fulham fire Claudio Ranieri

Ja’s sprinting will bounce back – Tracey

Quote Of The Day

POLITICS more
Venezuela: a big deal in Florida, and for 2020 vote

US economy helps Bahamas maintain economic gowth rate – acting PM

Israel's Netanyahu jolted by corruption recommendations

Estonia encourages Jamaica to build modern digital society

A vote for any extension to life of Govt. will be aiding and abetting criminality – Jagdeo

Opposition Leader rejects invite for March 6 meeting with President

Trudeau, ministers deny improper pressure

BUSINESS more
Haiti carnival scrapped after unrest – official

Guyana to re-examine relationship with Russian-owned bauxite company

Venezuela: a big deal in Florida, and for 2020 vote

Marigold looks to export ganja to Caribbean

US economy helps Bahamas maintain economic gowth rate – acting PM

St Kitts and Nevis to build second pier in Port Zante

Lessons from Jamaica for small countries with big debts

TECH more
Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

CRIME more
Marigold looks to export ganja to Caribbean

Israel's Netanyahu jolted by corruption recommendations

Alleged lottery scammer arrested

This Day in History — March 1

Capleton returns to court March 27

Ruling today for Trini accused of faking own kidnapping

‘Bow Tie Land’ a nest for criminals

RELATED STORIES
US urges Venezuelan troops to allow aid into the country in exchange for freedom from sanctions

Venezuela's military blocks humanitarian aid shipment

Venezuela military uses tanker and shipping container to block humanitarian aid shipment

European nations raise pressure on Venezuela's Maduro

Tek sleep and mark death with the Venezuela situation

Venezuela crisis | Familiar geopolitical sides take shape

Familiar geopolitical sides take shape

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

RECENT COMMENTS
Woman Injured In North Shore Road Collision
Mary hanson: Good day to the general public, Am Linda Robert, i want to inform the public on how i was cured of HERPES Simplex Virus by a Doctor called DR.OKUNS i visited different hospital but they gave me...

Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...