DEAR BELLA: My friend blows hot and cold about her relationship

Dominica News Online - Thursday, February 19, 2019

Bella, My friend is with an abusive man and alas I have no idea how to help her. It seems she wants help one time and doesnât the next. Apart from the physical abuse, he tells her how to dress,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
DEAR BELLA: My hair dresser is a thief

DEAR BELLA: I introduced my best friend to Obeah; now I’m afraid

DEAR BELLA: My neighbour’s neglect of her children is heartbreaking

DEAR BELLA: I don’t like my brother’s new girlfriend; want to break them up

DEAR BELLA: My friend’s married lover beats her

Passionate designer and model mentor, Sonia Noel, is a ‘Special Person’

I want the public to know 'The real Mary'



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Who will be Miss Dominica 2019

Books To Be Donated For ‘World Book Day’

Somersfield Academy M5 Personal Projects

Greater things to come

Antiguan High On Reggae

Jamaican chef infuses food with entertainment at Blue & Bougie

Spice turns Black Hypocrisy Forum into movement

SPORTS more
BCB Easter Cricket Camp To Be Held In April

BCB Easter Cricket Camp To Be Held In April

Noted cricket journalist Tony Becca is dead

Sport Scoreboard, February 28, 2019

Women's event to focus on parental support

In-form Rivers dreaming big

Lambe calls for calm in front of goal

POLITICS more
Benjamin Netanyahu: Israel PM faces corruption charges

Phillips hails Becca as giant of sports journalism

‘OBA Will Support Efforts To Resist Imposition’

Phillips saddened by Becca's death

Sally Challen wins appeal against murder conviction in landmark ruling

Linton outlines development plans for a UWP government

PNP accuses gov't of using public resources to influence East Portland by election

BUSINESS more
Abir highlights internship opportunities

Bermuda to host executive forum in Toronto

Linton outlines development plans for a UWP government

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

ABIR Members Offering Student Internships

US multinationals' $25bn Bermuda profit

Students get career tips from Biltir members

TECH more
Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

CRIME more
24 people listed as wanted in Westmoreland

Westmoreland police identify 13 persons of interest

Investigation launched after German prison paid £6,000 to convicted 9/11 accomplice

Woman on $700,000 drugs charges

Two hurt in road crashes

Police list wanted men, restrict movement in Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland amid flare-up of violence

Noted cricket journalist Tony Becca is dead

RELATED STORIES
DEAR BELLA: My hair dresser is a thief

DEAR BELLA: I introduced my best friend to Obeah; now I’m afraid

DEAR BELLA: My neighbour’s neglect of her children is heartbreaking

DEAR BELLA: I don’t like my brother’s new girlfriend; want to break them up

DEAR BELLA: My friend’s married lover beats her

Passionate designer and model mentor, Sonia Noel, is a ‘Special Person’

I want the public to know 'The real Mary'

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...