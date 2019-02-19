Children 'not interviewed' in DCFS abuse inquiry

Royal Gazette - Thursday, February 19, 2019

Vulnerable children who made accusations of abuse and neglect against staff at the island's child protection agency were not interviewed during an inquiry into whether the head of the department ignored their allegations.At least six youngsters are believed to have raised the alarm about...read more

