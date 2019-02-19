DSC holds Miss Mas Jamboree this evening

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, February 19, 2019

Director of Student Activities at the Dominica State College, Trudy Christian has said that âthe girls have been preparing and are ready to put on a spectacular show this eveningâ in the 2019 Miss DSC Mas Jamboree. The event, carded...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Who will be Miss Mas Jamboree 2019

Miss DSC Mas Jamboree launches 2019 contestants

Miss DSC Mas Jamboree Pageant to be officially launched

Six to vie for Miss DSC Mas Jamboree 2019

Seven confirmed to vie for Mas Jamboree 2015

Seven confirmed to vie for Mas Jamboree 2015

DSC Mas Jamboree 2013 Press Release



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Carnival 2019 gets over $700,000 budget

Broadway’s Next Hit Musical On March 1 & 2

A night of exquisite a cappella harmony

A dance of career and family

May 5: BEDC To Host St. George’s Marine Expo

After 12: Simone's All-White Day Rave

Nadine's Top 10

SPORTS more
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge go head-to-head in canoe race in Northern Ireland

Penguin swim to help girls in Sierra Leone

Photos & Results: Basketball Double Header

Photos & Results: Basketball Double Header

Carnival 2019 gets over $700,000 budget

Hopkins Finishes 82nd In Stage 1 In Cycle Tour

Sport Scoreboard, February 27, 2019

POLITICS more
Fraud detectives seek Prime Minister Youth Awardee Kimroy Bailey

ANNOUNCEMENT: Entrepreneurship Development Program and Small Business Facility Training

Column: Crypto Banks & Digital Transformation

Column: Crypto Banks & Digital Transformation

PM mulls tax increase to fund UWI campus

Montego Bay to get one-stop centre for government services

American politics: Logwood adrift

BUSINESS more
‘View From My Office’ Social Media Campaign

Views from Bermuda offices set to stun

RFP: Concession Services At Eight Parklands

Apex Group acquiring Beacon

Ethiopian coffee creates a buzz

ANNOUNCEMENT: Entrepreneurship Development Program and Small Business Facility Training

Apex Group Announces Acquisition Of Beacon

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Shooting range under fire after it puts up target with face of Shamima Begum

Cleaning up: vacuum gang sucks money out of parking ticket machines

Police Confirm: 60-Year-Old Sandys Man Arrested

Court: Minors Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison

Police investigating St Philip shooting

Man remanded on firearm, assault charges

Wigton donates two vehicles to Cross Keys police

RELATED STORIES
Who will be Miss Mas Jamboree 2019

Miss DSC Mas Jamboree launches 2019 contestants

Miss DSC Mas Jamboree Pageant to be officially launched

Six to vie for Miss DSC Mas Jamboree 2019

Seven confirmed to vie for Mas Jamboree 2015

Seven confirmed to vie for Mas Jamboree 2015

DSC Mas Jamboree 2013 Press Release

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...