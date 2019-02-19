Proposed code of conduct referred to National Council on Education

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, February 19, 2019

Ruel Reid has referred a proposed code of conduct for educators and school boards to the National Council on Education for its study and recommendations, the Ministry of Education said yesterday.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Muzzle Plan

Teachers in politics

Teacher licensing and registration Bill approved by Cabinet

Full investigation into Clark's Town incident - <I>Reid

Education Ministry probing assault of 7-y-o at Clark's Town Primary

New online publication, Public Opinion, launched

Zero tolerance in national code of conduct in schools



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
'Classing' dancehall: Where does it fit in society?

The Dream lives on

Lifespan rhythm to make splash

Reggae Gold Awards tonight

Giving British reggae its due

A woman of Action

The friendship of a lifetime!

SPORTS more
This Day in History— February 27 2019

Jodah, Campbell lift Demerara to comfortable victory over President’s XI

Dave West Indian Imports U15 Inter-County cricket Ramnauth’s unbeaten 147 powers B’ce to 257-run win over E’bo Pattaya (3-12)...

UDFA president laments support for them at GT Beer presentation ceremony

Simon returns as head LABA for another two year term Executive to meet tomorrow night to plan 2019 programme

Ming’s, Caribbean Containers Inc and Bakewell support RHTYSC 2019 list of programmes

Milo Schools’ football tournament QC thumps North Ruimveldt 6-1, Saints and Bishops’ draw

POLITICS more
Montego Bay to get one-stop centre for government services

American politics: Logwood adrift

British pound rallies as 'hard' Brexit risk seen receding

'Unacceptable'

PM calls on Caricom to build on successes

Who seh silence is golden?

President tells GECOM to prepare for elections

BUSINESS more
Botswana offers Zimbabwe US$600 million to ease crisis

NY proposes financing subway with toll to enter Manhattan

Fed's Powell: US inflation to fall further below 2% target

Exiled Chagos Islanders celebrate, but worries remain

Government says no plans to sell international airport

JIFS stages 16th Finance Club event

British pound rallies as 'hard' Brexit risk seen receding

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Chang blasts violence against women and children

Mother, adult daughter charged with killing 5 relatives

Bail for accused baby thief reduced

'Unacceptable'

Man shot dead, other injured in Cassava Piece

'I am not safe' Robbery victim fearful following cops' arrest

8 shot dead in Westmoreland

RELATED STORIES
Muzzle Plan

Teachers in politics

Teacher licensing and registration Bill approved by Cabinet

Full investigation into Clark's Town incident - <I>Reid

Education Ministry probing assault of 7-y-o at Clark's Town Primary

New online publication, Public Opinion, launched

Zero tolerance in national code of conduct in schools

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
William thomas: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...