“If I have a child here I am legal”-Dominican justifies overstaying in Guyana.

Kaieteur News - Tuesday, February 19, 2019

âI was told that if I have a child here I am legal in Guyana.â These were the words of a citizen of the Dominican Republic who was yesterday arraigned before a city magistrate in giving a reason to overstay his permitted time in Guyana. Eric Guante pleaded not guilty to the charge...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
VOS Invitational Meet in Suriname Guyana’s swimmers depart for Dutch Nation today

Ingratitude at the hilt

The National Payment System…Bank of Guyana to implement robust Legal and regulatory framework

This paid advertisement in my view has crossed a line

Nothing can compensate my parents for their suffering – NBS CEO’s daughter

Guyana denies use of ‘special funds’ from Exxon to settle border issue with Venezuela

US report: Guyana does not have comprehensive policy to tackle child labour



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
IWC Art Exhibition To Benefit Two Local Charities

Three men in police custody in connection with beating of medical doctor

Omean Charles is Miss Carnival Mother’s Queen 2019

Convent captures title of Miss Teen Dominica again!

Weekend Film Experience Tickets Still Available

DJ Denvo schools young disc jocks

Young, Lee looking to repeat impact

SPORTS more
Foot-brawl

Skerritt takes issue with Cameron’s comment

Annandale overcome Mon Repos to take LSC Ram Slam T20 title

Perry Gossai Memorial 100 Balls West Berbice Cricket Tournament Bush Lot Rising Star defeat Bush Lot United to reach final Three

BCB/RHTYSC/GBTI Inter Secondary School Cricket Tournament Port Mourant, Tagore Memorial, Corentyne Comprehensive, Berbice High, BEI...

BCB/Spready’s 100 Balls Second Division Cricket Tournament Rose Hall Town Tigers, Ramnarine Memorial and Belvedere United advance

BCB/Shimron Hetmyer Intermediate Tournament Devon Clements and Keyron Fraser hit centuries as four teams advance

POLITICS more
Guyanese don’t seem to recognise the enormous leverage we have now

CURB Release Updated Racial Justice Platform

Town Hall Meetings On Bermuda’s Municipalities

Don't blame PNP for failed crime strategy, party hits back at Chang

MP: Why Was Position Filled Without Advertising

Italy's Five Star Movement bombs in Sardinia poll in result that could presage European elections

Weed Ed | Power moves from the NBA to the cannabis industry

BUSINESS more
Photos: Luxury Property ‘Aragon’ For Sale

BSX lists first London-domiciled cat bond

Butterfield shares gain on BSX

BSX lists first London-domiciled cat bond

We want to see more growth - Economists weigh in on the Budget

Gibbons Supports Environmental Sustainability

DYBT forms entrepreneurs alumni

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Good Fortune is Robbed at Gunpoint over the Weekend

2 Separate Shootings Reported in Belize City

Edward Conorquie Shot and Left for Dead in Mango Creek

Belizean Busted in Burbank for Stealing Batteries

Crime link

A serious breach of Guyana’s national security

These magistrates’ decisions must be condemned

RELATED STORIES
VOS Invitational Meet in Suriname Guyana’s swimmers depart for Dutch Nation today

Ingratitude at the hilt

The National Payment System…Bank of Guyana to implement robust Legal and regulatory framework

This paid advertisement in my view has crossed a line

Nothing can compensate my parents for their suffering – NBS CEO’s daughter

Guyana denies use of ‘special funds’ from Exxon to settle border issue with Venezuela

US report: Guyana does not have comprehensive policy to tackle child labour

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Rocco Moss: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
Rocco Moss: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Thomas Mühlbauer: For so long now my girl friend has never asked me to make Love to her and I have been suspecting her to be seeing another guy that makes her not to have that feelings she had before for me. We...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...