Curb issues revised call for racial justice

Royal Gazette - Monday, February 19, 2019

A host of racial reparations have been proposed by the group Citizens Uprooting Racism in Bermuda, which has issued its 2019 racial justice platform.The group called for the Bermuda Government to join the reparations commission of Caricom, to "seek reparations for the hundreds of years of...read more

