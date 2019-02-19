Ecuador president reiterates commitment to press freedom

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, February 19, 2019

Quito: Ecuador President LenÃ­n Moreno on Wednesday signed the Chapultepec Declaration in the presence of a delegation from the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) and special guests. IAPA President MarÃ­a Elvira DomÃ­nguez, editor of El PaÃ­s...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Press body

IAPA condemns murder of journalist in Mexico

World Press Freedom Day | Lack of protection for journalists a major concern

IAPA president announces organisation's new officers - - Gleaner MD named 2nd VP

Press conclave to focus on Government attempts to muzzle media

Punta Cana hosts Inter-American Press Association meeting next week

Argentine Supreme Court to receive press award



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
0 to 100... A fashion feast

For the Reckord | Renewed support for local drama (Pt 1)

Dennis Brown tribute concert to honour the man behind the music

Five Questions with ... Heavy D

Rum rivals put different spin on premium-market pitch

Return of the outlaw

Derrick Pitter debuts with Reggae

SPORTS more
GFF successfully conclude FIFA-Facilitated Medicine Workshop

Hobodia to battle Sebai in return T20 fixture tomorrow

Narayan Ramdhani receives All Conference Award Named Athlete of the Week

Twenty years on, Bakewell keeps faith as sponsor of RHTY&SC Foster hails company’s investment

World boxing champion, Lennox Allen, arrives home Pays courtesy call on Mayor of Georgetown

Zeelugt overcome Cold Fusion by 102 runs

President Granger’s message just before fight give me a boost – Lennox ‘2 Sharp’ Allen

POLITICS more
Skerritt, Shallow launch bid to unseat Cameron - Skerritt: By my estimation, too much cost is being wasted on administrative and...

Frankfield centre symbol of activism – Phillips

Petroswamp uncut!

Antigua enters into multi-million dollar agreement with London-based group

FCIB Puts Customers FIRST!

Violent street protests in Haiti hit tourism industry

'Domestic terrorist'

BUSINESS more
ECB concerned by economic slowdown

Key trade deals ‘won’t be ready’ by Brexit day

UK considers softer approach to Huawei

Commodities giant Glencore to cap coal output

Mining biggest contributor to growth in December quarter

BOJ cuts cash reserve ratio, interest rate

Salada researching new luxury coffee products

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Tens of thousands of UK children have PTSD due to bullying and violence, Lancet study finds

Prospective business operators in ganja industry facing challenges

Squatters plague Acadia - Barbican residents want informal settlement gone as police raise several concerns

Petroswamp uncut!

Violent street protests in Haiti hit tourism industry

'Domestic terrorist'

St Kitts-Nevis joins 'ganja train' Gov't accepts recommendations on use of marijuana in federation

RELATED STORIES
Press body

IAPA condemns murder of journalist in Mexico

World Press Freedom Day | Lack of protection for journalists a major concern

IAPA president announces organisation's new officers - - Gleaner MD named 2nd VP

Press conclave to focus on Government attempts to muzzle media

Punta Cana hosts Inter-American Press Association meeting next week

Argentine Supreme Court to receive press award

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
thomas williams: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bobby: Sell dumps with pin CA/UK/JANPAN/CA/USA/CHINA and many different countries 100% GUARANTEE - DUMPS * FOR SALE - Dumps 101 + 201 - Valid Rate 98% - I SALES DUMPS / Track1+Track2+Track3+***.. - 1st...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
thomas williams: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bobby: Sell dumps with pin CA/UK/JANPAN/CA/USA/CHINA and many different countries 100% GUARANTEE - DUMPS * FOR SALE - Dumps 101 + 201 - Valid Rate 98% - I SALES DUMPS / Track1+Track2+Track3+***.. - 1st...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...