I did not resign – Solicitor General -denies involvement in no confidence appeal

Kaieteur News - Friday, February 19, 2019

Attorney at law, Nigel Hawke, has refuted claims that he has resigned from his position as Solicitor General of Guyana. Hawke in a statement to the press, cited an erroneous publication in the Stabroek News, which said that he resigned with immediate effect following a fall out with Attorney...read more

User:

User:

