The Rusal behaviour is not for Guyana

Kaieteur News - Friday, February 19, 2019

Something has to be made clear and straight: this is Guyana in 2019, and not the post 1917 USSR. The concerted line of attack against the workers in the bauxite industry by Rusal points to a premeditated remorselessness that has not a single thread of healthy labour-management relations about...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
RUSAL claims it operated 14 years without profits -Little or no dividends for Guyana

Under-pressure Rusal meets with Labour Dept. but remains defiant -workers block Kwakwani road

No place for industrial terrorism…This is Guyana in 2019, not post-1917 USSR

Tensions flare in Region 10… Rusal workers refuse 1% percent increase; management orders them to leave

Rusal workers demand meeting with Govt. after US lifts sanctions

Rusal workers demand meeting with Govt. -want to be treated as human beings

GTUC flays Govt. over Rusal’s behaviour



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Video: Episode #3 Of ‘Adventures Of Raz’

50 icons of Reggae music to receive gold awards

Huge early bird ticket sales for Sumfest

BHW Parade Of Bands Event Moving To Hamilton

Parade of Bands switches to Hamilton

Bermuda boys eye successful festival in Boston

New production team releases first rhythm

SPORTS more
Police in 'targeted operation' at BAA

The National Basketball Team is Ready to Take on Antigua, Cuba and Bahamas

Argentina signs MOU to get help with cricket

Skerritt versus Cameron

Scorpions, Jaguars in keen tussle

Scorpions tighten grip on Jaguars

Bermuda boys eye successful festival in Boston

POLITICS more
2019 Prime Minister’s Business Forum: “Embracing Innovation for Economic Prosperity”

PM encouraging past students to give back to their schools

UWP ELECTION PAGE: BREAKING NEWS: UWP Condemns attack against the former DLP candidate Anika Charles

Burt accused of losing touch with PLP ideals

Be prepared: our finance minister is no magician

'Concrete measures' on sex abuse needed, pope tells Vatican summit

Customs launches internal probe after officer caught with drugs

BUSINESS more
2019 Prime Minister’s Business Forum: “Embracing Innovation for Economic Prosperity”

Bye Bye Alba Petrocaribe

Top Ten Employers to add diversity award

PartnerRe feels impact of catastrophe losses

Butterfield and Ascendant advance on BSX

HSBC Bermuda posts annual profit of $139m

HSBC Bermuda Year End 2018 Financial Results

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Trelawny police chief hails safest parish out west

Dr. Gayle Back to Deliver Lecture on Crime and Violence

July’s Store is Robbed in Mango Creek

Jovy Carballo is Shot at During Ambush on Raccoon Street Ext.

‘Blackaz’ Killer is Still on the Loose

Police in 'targeted operation' at BAA

Female police ranks exposed to health seminar

RELATED STORIES
RUSAL claims it operated 14 years without profits -Little or no dividends for Guyana

Under-pressure Rusal meets with Labour Dept. but remains defiant -workers block Kwakwani road

No place for industrial terrorism…This is Guyana in 2019, not post-1917 USSR

Tensions flare in Region 10… Rusal workers refuse 1% percent increase; management orders them to leave

Rusal workers demand meeting with Govt. after US lifts sanctions

Rusal workers demand meeting with Govt. -want to be treated as human beings

GTUC flays Govt. over Rusal’s behaviour

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
thomas williams: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bobby: Sell dumps with pin CA/UK/JANPAN/CA/USA/CHINA and many different countries 100% GUARANTEE - DUMPS * FOR SALE - Dumps 101 + 201 - Valid Rate 98% - I SALES DUMPS / Track1+Track2+Track3+***.. - 1st...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

RECENT COMMENTS
Dear Counsellor | My husband won't forgive me for cheating
thomas williams: I am william thomas I have used globahacking@gmail.com quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me.he has once help me get proof on my wife cheating activities on her iPhone .He does...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bobby: Sell dumps with pin CA/UK/JANPAN/CA/USA/CHINA and many different countries 100% GUARANTEE - DUMPS * FOR SALE - Dumps 101 + 201 - Valid Rate 98% - I SALES DUMPS / Track1+Track2+Track3+***.. - 1st...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...