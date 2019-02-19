Scientist says nothing to fear from release of sterile mosquitoes

Jamaica Gleaner - Thursday, February 19, 2019

TheÂ localÂ scientist isÂ supportingÂ theÂ Health Ministry inÂ seeking to assure members of the public that they have nothing to fear with the expected release of half a million sterile male mosquitoes starting March 2020.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Sterilised mosquito trial slashes dengue-spreading population

Brazil mutant mosquitoes to breed out diseases

Zika battle continues

Brazil’s attempt to save the Olympic Games : Radiation in fight against Zika-virus

Stopping Zika may require genetically modified insects 

Researchers Working to Eliminate Dengue Fever

Dengue mosquito population in Grand Cayman suppressed by 80%



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Bermuda boys eye successful festival in Boston

New production team releases first rhythm

Poets team up for new single

Sea B highlights Black History Month in new song

Keiva gears up to host big birthday bash

Dovey Magnum seeks next hit with new song

Empire star in hot water - Local entertainers weigh in on criminal case

SPORTS more
Bermuda boys eye successful festival in Boston

Basketball League: Skyforce & Chargers Win

Basketball League: Skyforce & Chargers Win

Volleyball Boys Team Represents Island In Boston

Scorpions' debutant Fraser rocks Jaguars

Stokes, Buttler rested from England T20 series against West Indies

Dominica Cricket Umpire Association on recruitment drive

POLITICS more
UWP ELECTION PAGE: BREAKING NEWS: UWP Condemns attack against the former DLP candidate Anika Charles

Burt accused of losing touch with PLP ideals

Be prepared: our finance minister is no magician

'Concrete measures' on sex abuse needed, pope tells Vatican summit

Customs launches internal probe after officer caught with drugs

Israeli centrists unite to form credible threat to Benjamin Netanyahu's election chances 

Politics, change and sameness

BUSINESS more
Young people can explore careers in IB

Global Inc hosts first entrepreneurs forum

Global

Liss and Latham join board of Argo Group

Process For Home-Grown Tourism Experiences

Process For Home-Grown Tourism Experiences

Looking at this government's performance in 3-D

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Police appeal for information on British backpacker missing in Budapest

White nationalist US Coast Guard officer 'plotted to kill Democrats and journalists'

Murder accused remanded

Florida man charged with wife's murder in St Elizabeth

Firearm seized in St Andrew, man arrested

Clarendon man charged for ganja

Cop loses leg in freak accident - Injured policeman insists he will remain in the force

RELATED STORIES
Sterilised mosquito trial slashes dengue-spreading population

Brazil mutant mosquitoes to breed out diseases

Zika battle continues

Brazil’s attempt to save the Olympic Games : Radiation in fight against Zika-virus

Stopping Zika may require genetically modified insects 

Researchers Working to Eliminate Dengue Fever

Dengue mosquito population in Grand Cayman suppressed by 80%

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bobby: Sell dumps with pin CA/UK/JANPAN/CA/USA/CHINA and many different countries 100% GUARANTEE - DUMPS * FOR SALE - Dumps 101 + 201 - Valid Rate 98% - I SALES DUMPS / Track1+Track2+Track3+***.. - 1st...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bobby: Sell dumps with pin CA/UK/JANPAN/CA/USA/CHINA and many different countries 100% GUARANTEE - DUMPS * FOR SALE - Dumps 101 + 201 - Valid Rate 98% - I SALES DUMPS / Track1+Track2+Track3+***.. - 1st...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...