'We are close to a solution,' UTech president assures protesters

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, February 19, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica â After a number of meetings with the Ministry of Finance in relation to an increase in subventions, President of the University of Technology Professor Stephen Vasciannie says the management team is close to a solution.read more

