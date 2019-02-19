Two-week deadline not feasible for APUA in Barbuda

Antigua Observer - Thursday, February 19, 2019

The manager of the Electricity Business Unit at Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) says the deadline for restoration of electricity on the sister isle, as stipulated by Member of Parliament Trevor Walker, is not feasible. However Andre Matthias told OBSERVER media that heâs working...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Walker gives APUA deadline to reconnect Barbuda

APUA experiences challenges reconnecting homes in Barbuda

Barbuda Council questions Defense Force’s role on sister isle

NODS clears the air on Barbuda ultimatum

BPM wants NODS out of Barbuda

Barbuda MP threatens action against APUA

APUA ‘won’t quit Barbuda without consultation’



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Lagon Street Jam is on

Eye in the sky

Disc jock paying it forward - DJ Denvo teaching the craft to a new generation

Wall Street Journal follows Pulse star Alicia Burke to Kingston

All Female album for Reggae month - ‘Queens in the Arena’ sparkle on compilation

Who run things?

Junior ready to Rumble

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, February 21, 2019

DeSilva making impact off the field

MAAC runners enjoy medal haul in New York

Good times rolling for Simsfield Hardtimes

Pacers earn hardware

Richardson urges Smith to develop overseas

Lambe hoping another win on the cards

POLITICS more
'Concrete measures' on sex abuse needed, pope tells Vatican summit

Customs launches internal probe after officer caught with drugs

Israeli centrists unite to form credible threat to Benjamin Netanyahu's election chances 

Politics, change and sameness

The law is not always about morality

Government Says It’s Concerned about Wellbeing of Students in Light of Scandal

Duncan Sutherland pushes for reopening of Monymusk

BUSINESS more
First Entrepreneurs Forum deemed successful

Parish council hosts money talk workshop

Walkers hires former BMA counsel

S&P raises HSBC Bermuda ratings outlook

Top Ten Employers to add diversity award

Butterfield to sharpen cost-cutting focus

Business to Dickinson: go easy on the taxes

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
April sentencing for man who damaged police car in Spalding

'Concrete measures' on sex abuse needed, pope tells Vatican summit

Man shot by masked men in St Philip

Customs launches internal probe after officer caught with drugs

Suspect detained in Deep Water Harbour drug bust

New Patron for Girls’ Brigade

Wall Street Journal follows Pulse star Alicia Burke to Kingston

RELATED STORIES
Walker gives APUA deadline to reconnect Barbuda

APUA experiences challenges reconnecting homes in Barbuda

Barbuda Council questions Defense Force’s role on sister isle

NODS clears the air on Barbuda ultimatum

BPM wants NODS out of Barbuda

Barbuda MP threatens action against APUA

APUA ‘won’t quit Barbuda without consultation’

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bobby: Sell dumps with pin CA/UK/JANPAN/CA/USA/CHINA and many different countries 100% GUARANTEE - DUMPS * FOR SALE - Dumps 101 + 201 - Valid Rate 98% - I SALES DUMPS / Track1+Track2+Track3+***.. - 1st...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bobby: Sell dumps with pin CA/UK/JANPAN/CA/USA/CHINA and many different countries 100% GUARANTEE - DUMPS * FOR SALE - Dumps 101 + 201 - Valid Rate 98% - I SALES DUMPS / Track1+Track2+Track3+***.. - 1st...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...