Jessica Rego Rows 3,000 Miles Across Atlantic

Bernews - Wednesday, February 19, 2019

[Written byÂ Don Burgess] A Bermudian woman has completed the âworldâs toughest rowâ to help reduce plastic in the ocean and save marine life....read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Jessica Rego Rows 3,000 Miles Across Atlantic

Donations roll in for Cottage of Hope

Emotional welcome for Team Antigua Island Girls

“The Future Doesn’t Suck” Plastic Campaign

World Oceans Day Aims To Reduce Plastics

Rego To Row Atlantic To Combat Plastic Pollution

Intrepid trio prepare to row across Atlantic



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Casting Call: Be Part of The Famalay Music Video Shoot experience.

Fashion Festival Announces Model Call Dates

Fashion Festival Announces Model Call Dates

A Dopey way of turning tragedy on its head

Crime Stoppers Weekend Film Experience

The Lego Movie 2 | They come in pieces!

Taste of Jamaica for SOBE festival in Miami

SPORTS more
Jessica Rego Rows 3,000 Miles Across Atlantic

Dominican Martial Arts Academy holds ‘successful’ grading ceremony

Local players develop skills overseas

Three more runners hit Carifta mark

Smith determined to reach PGA Tour

Don to share inspirational story

Boyce ready to roll in ring return

POLITICS more
PLP To Hold 55th Founder’s Day On March 3rd

Customs officer charged in drug bust

Global Ports says it will not be competing with local interests

Embarrassed and disappointed – McKenzie

Gov’t victimised Bloomfield, Portlanders, says Phillips

Tufton hints at 2020 polls

Justice Thomas calls for re-examining landmark libel case

BUSINESS more
Start-up to boost digital-asset exchanges

Bermudian roofs stand strong in Caribbean

Vendor bids sought for Daniel's Head

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 19 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 19 2019

Laurie Foster | Wise words from a superstar

Moving out as Brexit looms

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Casting Call: Be Part of The Famalay Music Video Shoot experience.

Punk band named after notorious UK child killer forced to cancel Newcastle gig

Police flood Crawl for 'domestic incident'

Jury told victim was speeding before crash

Worrying, worrying signs

Video: February 20 Bernews Morning Newsflash

Crime Stoppers Weekend Film Experience

RELATED STORIES
Jessica Rego Rows 3,000 Miles Across Atlantic

Donations roll in for Cottage of Hope

Emotional welcome for Team Antigua Island Girls

“The Future Doesn’t Suck” Plastic Campaign

World Oceans Day Aims To Reduce Plastics

Rego To Row Atlantic To Combat Plastic Pollution

Intrepid trio prepare to row across Atlantic

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bobby: Sell dumps with pin CA/UK/JANPAN/CA/USA/CHINA and many different countries 100% GUARANTEE - DUMPS * FOR SALE - Dumps 101 + 201 - Valid Rate 98% - I SALES DUMPS / Track1+Track2+Track3+***.. - 1st...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bobby: Sell dumps with pin CA/UK/JANPAN/CA/USA/CHINA and many different countries 100% GUARANTEE - DUMPS * FOR SALE - Dumps 101 + 201 - Valid Rate 98% - I SALES DUMPS / Track1+Track2+Track3+***.. - 1st...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...