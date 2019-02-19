PAHO Hosts Regional Meeting in Belize

Channel 5 Belize - Wednesday, February 19, 2019

The Pan American Health Organization kicked off its country and sub-regional managers meeting in Belize City today. The meeting brings together health directors from Central America, Cuba, Mexico and the [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
HelpAge International Concludes Sub-Regional Conference

HelpAge International Latin America and Caribbean Sub-Regional Conference

Belizean Doctor Wins PAHO Award

PAHO Director in Belize, Talks Cooperation

PAHO director on official visit to Cuba

PAHO Hosts Nurse Educators Workshop

World Health Day 2014 celebrated



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Street Art Festival 2019 Takes Place This Weekend

Fans thrilled as Asafa Powell weds Canadian model

JOIN THE CAST: ‘FAMALAY’ video shoot in Dominica

“Secret Lives Of The Humpbacks” Tomorrow

Bermudians to shine at BIFF

Reggae film archive to be established at National Library

Correctional and spiritual guidance

SPORTS more
Meet Team Belize for the Upcoming FIBA Qualifier

Fans thrilled as Asafa Powell weds Canadian model

Joell & Harvey Shine At Vermont Championships

197 Goals Scored In Netball Triple Header

197 Goals Scored In Netball Triple Header

Sir Curtley now a dancing star

British Triathlete Tim Don To Coach Young People

POLITICS more
P.U.P. Takes on Vital Stats Unit over ‘Incompetence’

Child Care Board investigating video

PNP defends the labour laws and code

Purely economic... Holness opens debate on Bill to acquire Venezuela's shares in Petrojam

PNP alarmed at increased violence against women

PLP To Hold 55th Founder’s Day On March 3rd

Constant Spring vendors deserve a better settlement, says PNP

BUSINESS more
Entertainment events contributed $71b to economy over four years – UWI lecturer

Argus Group edge lower

Butterfield beats estimates with $50.9m profit

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 18 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 18 2019

Butterfield Bank Report Q4 & Year End Results

Digicel pledges US$20,000 to Dominica Special Olympic team for upcoming World Games

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Police Respond To Hamilton Parish Incident

2 Charged for Kum Hua Robbery

C.E.O. Gentle says Philip Goldson Highway is Being Upgraded to Meet International Standards

30 injured in St James motor vehicle crash

PNP alarmed at increased violence against women

PNP alarmed at increased violence against women

Iranian morality police fire warning shots after crowd prevents arrest of women without hijab

RELATED STORIES
HelpAge International Concludes Sub-Regional Conference

HelpAge International Latin America and Caribbean Sub-Regional Conference

Belizean Doctor Wins PAHO Award

PAHO Director in Belize, Talks Cooperation

PAHO director on official visit to Cuba

PAHO Hosts Nurse Educators Workshop

World Health Day 2014 celebrated

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bobby: Sell dumps with pin CA/UK/JANPAN/CA/USA/CHINA and many different countries 100% GUARANTEE - DUMPS * FOR SALE - Dumps 101 + 201 - Valid Rate 98% - I SALES DUMPS / Track1+Track2+Track3+***.. - 1st...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Bahamian reggae artiste lands collab with Luciano
melissa: My husband was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bobby: Sell dumps with pin CA/UK/JANPAN/CA/USA/CHINA and many different countries 100% GUARANTEE - DUMPS * FOR SALE - Dumps 101 + 201 - Valid Rate 98% - I SALES DUMPS / Track1+Track2+Track3+***.. - 1st...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...