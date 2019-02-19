Forex: J$133.33 to one US dollar

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, February 19, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The US dollar on Tuesday, February 19 ended trading at J$133.33 down by 27 cents according to the Bank of Jamaica's daily foreign exchange trading summary.Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar ended trading at J$98.79 down from J$101.21 while the British pound sterling ended...read more

