Seniors to get free class on online safety

Royal Gazette - Monday, February 19, 2019

A free event focusing on internet safety for seniors will take place in Hamilton tomorrow.The Department of ICT Policy and Innovation will host the event from 10am to 2.30pm at St Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church's Centennial Hall.The event will focus on four "critical skills" -...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Students To Assist Seniors On Safer Internet Day

Chinapoo claims top ICT award

Back to school community effort really cuts it

Walter Matthews, Bermuda cultural ambassadors family bids farewell

Allen Temple AME group welcomes Brazilian women for cultural exchange

Around The Churches, March 1, 2014

Around The Churches December 7 2013



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Contest: Design Kites To Hang In New Airport

Marigot captures 2019 Carnival Princess Title

Review: Chaka Khan Lights Up Bermuda Festival

Review: Chaka Khan Lights Up Bermuda Festival

Chaka can still do it – naturally

Woman behaving badly

BIFF To Host Evening With Actress Lana Young

SPORTS more
Caesar secures professional card

Two more athletes hit Carifta standard

Windies Women trio make crucial gains in rankings

BREAKING NEWS: DLP candidate for Marigot Anika Charles withdraws

Equestrian: World Jumping Challenge Underway

Equestrian: World Jumping Challenge Underway

Trott & Lindsay Win Ed Sherlock 10K Road Race

POLITICS more
Recruit Camp under way

BREAKING NEWS: DLP candidate for Marigot Anika Charles withdraws

Seven MPs quit Labour Party as Brexit tensions mount

MPs back mental health amendments

Skerrit urges DLP supporters to embrace ‘new look’ candidates

13 new DLP candidates

‘Will Have Six New Buses On Road By August’

BUSINESS more
Vendor spots available at Daniel's Head

BLDC Seeking Vendors For Daniel’s Head Beach

Bluck’s of Bermuda Store Closes After 175 Years

Triton CEO positive on sector's trade growth

Photographer turns her hobby into a business

End of an era as Bluck's closes its doors

RA: Consumer Protection And Market Review

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
British woman nabbed in $4-m cocaine bust

Isil bride Shamima Begum suggests she is prepared to go to prison if Britain allows her back

Florida inmates use criminal skills to rescue baby from car

St James parents being questioned in relation to death of 3-y-o daughter

St James parents being questioned in relation to death of 3yo daughter

Man held with illegal firearm in Hanover

Ammunition seized in August Town, teen charged

RELATED STORIES
Students To Assist Seniors On Safer Internet Day

Chinapoo claims top ICT award

Back to school community effort really cuts it

Walter Matthews, Bermuda cultural ambassadors family bids farewell

Allen Temple AME group welcomes Brazilian women for cultural exchange

Around The Churches, March 1, 2014

Around The Churches December 7 2013

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bobby: Sell dumps with pin CA/UK/JANPAN/CA/USA/CHINA and many different countries 100% GUARANTEE - DUMPS * FOR SALE - Dumps 101 + 201 - Valid Rate 98% - I SALES DUMPS / Track1+Track2+Track3+***.. - 1st...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nicky Apap: I just caught my spouse having a valentine date with my boss wife today, i was able to know all of this through the help of Jeajamhacker@gmail.com by hacking my spouse phone and having access to...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Bobby: Sell dumps with pin CA/UK/JANPAN/CA/USA/CHINA and many different countries 100% GUARANTEE - DUMPS * FOR SALE - Dumps 101 + 201 - Valid Rate 98% - I SALES DUMPS / Track1+Track2+Track3+***.. - 1st...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nicky Apap: I just caught my spouse having a valentine date with my boss wife today, i was able to know all of this through the help of Jeajamhacker@gmail.com by hacking my spouse phone and having access to...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...