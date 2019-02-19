Donald Trump demands Britain puts jihadists on trial as Isil makes desperate last stand

Telegraph UK - Sunday, February 19, 2019

Donald Trump demands Britain puts jihadists on trial as Isil makes desperate last stand elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Donald Trump demands Britain puts jihadists on trial as Isil makes desperate last stand Save Men wait to be interviewed by security forces...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
US-backed forces fighting Isil to declare victory 'in a very short time' 

Family from Manchester detained in Syria for links to Isil say they miss 'freedom and independence' in UK

Shamima Begum: What could happen to the Isil bride?

How three schoolgirls from Bethnal Green became jihadi brides living under a deadly regime 

British schoolgirl who joined Isil found in Syria and 'wants to come home'

'Don't abandon the Kurds', British officials tell US over Syria troop withdrawal

US-backed troops flush Isil from last square mile of territory in Syria 



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Venice kicks off carnival season with spectacular water parade

The Music Diaries | Banned on the airwaves

Regina is already a King, but what about president?

Teddy Pendergrass story now a movie

Let the music play – Barrington Levy’s pledge

Chune Een | Sound systems paved the way

Social media ‘clapbacks’ are necessary, say industry experts

SPORTS more
2019 Concacaf U/17 Venue & Dates Confirmed

Zeiko Lewis Named Charleston’s Man Of Match

2019 Concacaf U/17 Venue & Dates Confirmed

Veteran batsman Chris Gayle to retire from ODIs

Special Olympic World Summer Games Athletes

Special Olympic World Summer Games Athletes

Derosa Competes In SWAC Championships

POLITICS more
Video: Hamilton Mayor On Govt’s Proposal

Statement On Dec 2nd Settlement Postponed

Haiti officials to lose perks in PM's response to violent unrest

Column: Why Interfere With Corporations?

Video: Speaker Lister On 30 Years As An MP

Spain races against clock to dig up General Franco before snap elections

Memoir of Northern Appalachia tackles regional myths

BUSINESS more
FI Launching Automated-Hedging Platform

Coinsquare Acquires Crypto Platform StellarX

Yaneek Page | Keeping consumer data private

Cedric Stephens | Elevating the insurance consumer

David Jessop | Private sector needs unified, external voice

Oran Hall | Athletes and financial planning

Jamaica Broilers inks grain deal with shipping firm UBC

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
One killed as fresh violence grips August Town

Bus driver shot, injured by policeman in Spalding for court next month

Derosa Competes In SWAC Championships

Eurostar trains cancelled as French police detonate bomb dropped by the RAF in the Second World War

Brother of two British Isil fighters killed in Syria is stabbed to death in Brighton

The Music Diaries | Banned on the airwaves

Religion & Culture | Sex, magic and the slave trade

RELATED STORIES
US-backed forces fighting Isil to declare victory 'in a very short time' 

Family from Manchester detained in Syria for links to Isil say they miss 'freedom and independence' in UK

Shamima Begum: What could happen to the Isil bride?

How three schoolgirls from Bethnal Green became jihadi brides living under a deadly regime 

British schoolgirl who joined Isil found in Syria and 'wants to come home'

'Don't abandon the Kurds', British officials tell US over Syria troop withdrawal

US-backed troops flush Isil from last square mile of territory in Syria 

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nicky Apap: I just caught my spouse having a valentine date with my boss wife today, i was able to know all of this through the help of Jeajamhacker@gmail.com by hacking my spouse phone and having access to...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nicky Apap: I just caught my spouse having a valentine date with my boss wife today, i was able to know all of this through the help of Jeajamhacker@gmail.com by hacking my spouse phone and having access to...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...