Appeal Court to hear stay request of rulings in No-Confidence Motion cases Wednesday

Kaieteur News - Sunday, February 19, 2019

On Wednesday, February 20, Appeal Court Judge Rishi Persaud will commence hearing applications for interim stays of the rulings handed down by the Chief Justice in relation to three matters concerning the No-Confidence Motion, which was passed against government on December 21, 2018 in the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Govt. moves to Appeal Court for stay of CJ’s judgments in no-confidence motion cases

Govt. agrees to speedy hearing on No-Confidence Motion – Jagdeo

Govt., Opposition meet on no-confidence vote… Parliament, executive branch to continue functioning – Court decisions will be upheld...

WPA joins call for speedy court hearing on no-confidence vote

Chris Ram petitions High Court to declare no-confidence motion properly passed -says matter should be heard urgently to avoid...

Jagdeo wants to join Charrandass Persaud litigation

No confidence challenge… Govt files writ against Speaker, Attorney General and Charrandass Persaud



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Break every rule

Beat Street festival hails pioneers

Requa recognised

Film in the park to continue?

Banned on the airwaves

Musical tribute to Bunny Brown March 3

Sound systems paved the way

SPORTS more
GCC beat GCA select XI in U17 fixture

Azan’s Money Magnet to outclass rivals in feature

Results: National Squash Championships Finals

Thompson wins 60m thriller

COMMENTARY: Cold War hawks lead U.S. policy on Venezuela

Bermuda Field Hockey: Pink Robins Win

Bermuda Field Hockey: Pink Robins Win

POLITICS more
Hinds ready to score on Eastern Hanover pitch

Break every rule

Donald Trump claims Japan’s prime minister has nominated him for Nobel Peace Prize

Will the mushrooming of new political parties break the backbone of ethnic voting?

Jagdeo is playing the media like an old fiddle

Cabinet has resigned

The Facts On The Political Situation

BUSINESS more
Wray & Nephew gives Gov't 20,000 reusable bags

WIN HUNDREDS OF BUJU CONCERT TICKETS ... Digicel to reward lucky customers

Outstanding entrepreneur, Dave Narine, is a ‘Special Person’

Casino Gaming Commission Annual Report

JCI Dominica embarks on project to raise awareness for United Nations International Days

National Trust To Host Auction & Jumble Sale

Shipping Schedule: Week Starting February 16

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Public approval for security forces

Salesman denies stealing $-million; claims he left it with supermarket manager

Woman gets in trouble for taking money she claimed is owed to her after leaving company

Chicago police seek follow-up interview with 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett

One dead, one injured in New Orleans shooting

Two answer to violent robbery charges

Man allegedly stabs girlfriend during argument

RELATED STORIES
Govt. moves to Appeal Court for stay of CJ’s judgments in no-confidence motion cases

Govt. agrees to speedy hearing on No-Confidence Motion – Jagdeo

Govt., Opposition meet on no-confidence vote… Parliament, executive branch to continue functioning – Court decisions will be upheld...

WPA joins call for speedy court hearing on no-confidence vote

Chris Ram petitions High Court to declare no-confidence motion properly passed -says matter should be heard urgently to avoid...

Jagdeo wants to join Charrandass Persaud litigation

No confidence challenge… Govt files writ against Speaker, Attorney General and Charrandass Persaud

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nicky Apap: I just caught my spouse having a valentine date with my boss wife today, i was able to know all of this through the help of Jeajamhacker@gmail.com by hacking my spouse phone and having access to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nicky Apap: I just caught my spouse having a valentine date with my boss wife today, i was able to know all of this through the help of Jeajamhacker@gmail.com by hacking my spouse phone and having access to...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nicky Apap: I just caught my spouse having a valentine date with my boss wife today, i was able to know all of this through the help of Jeajamhacker@gmail.com by hacking my spouse phone and having access to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nicky Apap: I just caught my spouse having a valentine date with my boss wife today, i was able to know all of this through the help of Jeajamhacker@gmail.com by hacking my spouse phone and having access to...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...