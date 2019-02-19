GPHC probes death of baby burnt in incubator

Kaieteur News - Saturday, February 19, 2019

An investigation has been launched by the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporationâs Chief Executive Officer, Brig. George Lewis, into the death of Quavo Daniel, the baby who died after being burnt by a defective lamp at the hospital. The baby, at the time he was burnt, was in an incubator...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Activists protest GPHC cancer deaths

GPHC Cancer Deaths blamed on misadministration of medication

Guyana tops Caribbean in Cancer deaths …GPHC commissions new Oncology Dept.

Another horror story at GPHC

GPHC delivers over 7000 babies in 2017 -says workload does not allow for patients to get immediate attention

GNBS re-certifies the GPHC Medical Laboratory

Neglect suspected in newborn’s death



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Okay for Buju

Heritage Month Theme: Bermudian Excellence

2019 Carnival Princess Show to be held this weekend

Antiguan sound impresses in Guyana

Rre making ‘crazy’ moves

Don Vital salutes ghetto heroes

David Chang seeks musical breakthrough

SPORTS more
Evidential Material Being Gathered in Dwayne Cummings Murder Probe

GSCL Inc Republic Cup set for tomorrow at Everest

DCB 2019 Under-15 Inter Association Georgetown emerge winner of the 2019 tourney

Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing Championships St Lucia’s Langalier out due to cut over left eye in training T&T’s Prince will now...

Guyanese Badminton Star Narayan Ramdhani battles in the ACAC Championships Hope to make it to Canadian Nationals

Guyana among 35 MA’s to compete for regional title and 4 spots at FIFA U-17 WC 2019 Concacaf Under-17 Championship

Jockey Able still hopeful of securing first win

POLITICS more
Valerie Rodway: A fitting tribute

Elections matters not enough to force National Assembly sitting–Harmon

No Ari Rodgers regret – Myrie

Draughtsmen happy with planning change

These bomb scares and politics

Integrity and dual citizenship – the flawed perception of some more welcome than others

Why Donald Trump is making the border wall the main issue for the 2020 election

BUSINESS more
FinSec Says Upcoming Budget Holds “No Surprises”

G.O.B. to Appeal U.H.S. Case

Fin Sec Weights in on Slew of GST Suits

FECTAB Decries Major Tour Operators for Suing Government

$2 Million Spent on I.C.J. Campaign

Mixed signals

No Ari Rodgers regret – Myrie

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Who Owns Range Rover that had Those Firearms?

Bail for Benque Duo Allegedly Found with AK-47 and Galil

Charles Itza Recovering from Gunshot Wound in Corozal Shooting

Evidential Material Being Gathered in Dwayne Cummings Murder Probe

Verdict looms for accused in fish cleaner’s murder

Cuban sentenced to prison for break and enter

Undercover cop robbed at city bar… Third suspect charged

RELATED STORIES
Activists protest GPHC cancer deaths

GPHC Cancer Deaths blamed on misadministration of medication

Guyana tops Caribbean in Cancer deaths …GPHC commissions new Oncology Dept.

Another horror story at GPHC

GPHC delivers over 7000 babies in 2017 -says workload does not allow for patients to get immediate attention

GNBS re-certifies the GPHC Medical Laboratory

Neglect suspected in newborn’s death

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nicky Apap: I just caught my spouse having a valentine date with my boss wife today, i was able to know all of this through the help of Jeajamhacker@gmail.com by hacking my spouse phone and having access to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nicky Apap: I just caught my spouse having a valentine date with my boss wife today, i was able to know all of this through the help of Jeajamhacker@gmail.com by hacking my spouse phone and having access to...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Nicky Apap: I just caught my spouse having a valentine date with my boss wife today, i was able to know all of this through the help of Jeajamhacker@gmail.com by hacking my spouse phone and having access to...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nicky Apap: I just caught my spouse having a valentine date with my boss wife today, i was able to know all of this through the help of Jeajamhacker@gmail.com by hacking my spouse phone and having access to...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...