No Confidence motion and related issues… PPP wants Carter Center to highlight blatant disregard for rule of law in Guyana

Kaieteur News - Friday, February 19, 2019

By Abena Rockcliffe-Campbell The Peopleâs Progressive Party is looking to the Carter Center to spread âfactsâ on the international stage about the state of affairs in Guyana. Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo said this yesterday at his weekly presser. He said that the Carter...read more

RELATED STORIES
Controversial fuel licences will be revoked as soon as PPP takes over – Jagdeo

Jagdeo vows to remain face of PPP throughout election

Don’t follow Jagdeo… Public servants must carry out will of govt., implement budget – Harmon

Jagdeo rules out Ramson – “I would not vote any newbie to be presidential candidate”

PPP Presidential Candidacy… Ramson broke with Party tradition – Jagdeo

Govt’s approach to parliamentary process eroding Guyana’s democracy – Jagdeo

Jagdeo corrects Patterson about available oil blocks



