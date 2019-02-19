Flora Duffy Wins Cycling Criterium In South Africa

Bernews - Thursday, February 19, 2019

Flora DuffyÂ â who is currentlyÂ training in South Africa â competed in a local De-aL Cycling/KILLARNEY Nite Series Criterium, with the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Flora Duffy Wins Cycling Criterium In South Africa

Duffy Withdraws From Commonwealth Cycling

Triathletes To Make Relay Debut For Bermuda

Triathletes From 29 Nations To Compete In WTS

Flora Duffy Wins Bronze Medal In South Africa

Flora Duffy Wins XTERRA West Championships

Triathlete Flora Duffy Wins In South Africa



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Happy Valentine's Day from Primary 6

Bermuda love affair since 1959

Bermuda International Film Festival Line-Up

Bermuda International Film Festival Line-Up

Carnival 2019 sizzles on with Grand Bay opening and calypso semifinals this weekend

Pastor defends ‘dance in the street’ activity by Dominican Christians

Stevie Wonder, John Legend headline Motown tribute concert

SPORTS more
Bascome To Coach National Men’s Cricket Team

Photos & Results: Basketball Double Header

Bascome To Coach National Men’s Cricket Team

Photos & Results: Basketball Double Header

Flora Duffy Wins Cycling Criterium In South Africa

BFA ruling 'unjust' says Minors

Bascome named Bermuda coach

POLITICS more
UK's May faces another damaging defeat in Brexit saga

Throne Speech: Gov't to revamp legislation as part of 'Plan Secure Jamaica'

ANNOUNCEMENT: Image being falsely attributed to DNO

Former JLP councillor on gun charge

Happy Valentine's Day from Primary 6

PM terms LIAT court ruling ‘excessive’

Update: Missing man Peter Phillips traced

BUSINESS more
PM terms LIAT court ruling ‘excessive’

Brown: construction can keep fuelling growth

Brown: delayed retail sales data coming soon

Auto Solutions opens app-activated carwash

New financing for Morgan's Point 'close'

Brick business a labour of love for ex-pilot

Somers Limited Agree To Sell Stockdale Holding

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
J'can man, wife pleads guilty to lottery scamming in US

Cops convicted in death of schoolgirl to be sentenced April 5

Throne Speech | Enhanced Security Measures Act coming

Trinidad Police Commissioner vows to deal with criminal elements

Former JLP councillor on gun charge

Major drug bust by Narcotics Police

Yellow vest 'boxer' who beat up police officers sentenced to a year in prison but remains free by day

RELATED STORIES
Flora Duffy Wins Cycling Criterium In South Africa

Duffy Withdraws From Commonwealth Cycling

Triathletes To Make Relay Debut For Bermuda

Triathletes From 29 Nations To Compete In WTS

Flora Duffy Wins Bronze Medal In South Africa

Flora Duffy Wins XTERRA West Championships

Triathlete Flora Duffy Wins In South Africa

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Danielle Zaborski: I've just used this guy's services SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM and he's a legit SPY EXPERT , he can handle social network hacks, emails and school grade hacks, he's actually the real deal, I was...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Ascendant Group Share Repurchase Program
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

RECENT COMMENTS
Kelly gets better of Elcock this time
Danielle Zaborski: I've just used this guy's services SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM and he's a legit SPY EXPERT , he can handle social network hacks, emails and school grade hacks, he's actually the real deal, I was...

Donald Trump’s visit puts Britain’s Brexit dependence on show
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Kenny Attai, pioneering spirit
lisa: Hello, If you want to hack your spouses or girlfriends Email, social account, phone and other means to get contact of someone without him/her knowing, contact cyberhackanswers@gmail.com. We are...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

The Bahamas awarded 2016 CISC and 2017 CARIFTA Championships
chersley: Thanks to Dr Ofua Ofure of the Great Herbal Healing Home for curing me of herpes, indeed am grateful to you Sir, I have had herpes for some couples of years now tried all form of medication to get...

Irie Jam's Dubbmaster Chris and DJRoy 'run di world'
DAVID: HELLO i am not here to beg you on this again i am here to let you know that you worked for would all crash in your face when you get to let a message from the fbi and your boss concerning what you...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Ascendant Group Share Repurchase Program
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...