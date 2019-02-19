GPL system hacked, ransom demanded

Kaieteur News - Thursday, February 19, 2019

Â  There is confirmation that the systems of Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) came under a cyber attack last week. From disclosures, too, demands were made to the state-owned company for payments to release control of the systems but GPL refused to buckle. As of yesterday, the E-billing...read more

