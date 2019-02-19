Owners notified of compulsory acquisition of land to complete roadworks

Antigua Observer - Saturday, February 19, 2019

The owners of land along Friars Hill Road and Sir George Walter Highway have been informed, by way of written notices that sections of their property could be acquired to facilitate the governmentâs road infrastructure rehabilitation project. The notices had been posted on properties for...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Bullet narrowly misses target, shooter wanted

Editorial: It’s the stupidity, stupid!

The daily diet of bad news

Another delay for opening of housing project

Ricardo Drue to promote Antigua and Barbuda’s Carnival in T&T

Better security planned at national facility for the differently abled

Road project launched in Antigua and Barbuda



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Remembering Rex

JaRIA seeks clarity on Reggae Month

Menzies - Girlz need pro environment

Relay For Life Launches Song Competition

Cocoa Tea to release CocoRobics apparel line

Showdown finds a new ‘home’ for Carnival 2019

Mahaut to hold their Opening of Carnival this weekend

SPORTS more
Chasing Champs | Daniella Anglin’s balancing act

Akshai Mansingh | ICC cut dem nose fi spite dem face

Sports Briefs

Dottin lifts Windies Women with fine all-round display

Caymanas tips

Windies seek to roll back the decades with Test sweep

Tamim 100 carries Victorians to BPL title

POLITICS more
Lothian: Today’s AGM will go ahead

All hands on deck for cricket

Small: I was born to serve - Outgoing ISSA boss explains politics move

GECOM CEO overstepping his bounds – PPP Commissioners

9 months required for House-to House registration – GECOM

Chief Elections Officer says…Poll preparations would take 148 days

Malpas finds true calling on the race track

BUSINESS more
Cedric Stephens | Fed up with broker

Ascendant Group shares hit ten-year high

Digital ad firm approved for token offering

Police Meet With Liquor Licenced Establishments

Walter Molano | Realists vs institutionalists: More than angels dancing on pinheads

EU slashes forecasts for economic growth

Spotify makes big leap into podcasting

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Police probe suspected suicide

Burglars hit Villa SDA church yet again

Bullet narrowly misses target, shooter wanted

Accused serial killer committed to stand trial in May

Pay ‘backra tax’ or face the consequences: Police issue warning

Allen brothers, Clifton and Ulide, remanded for allegedly shooting at police

Kitty man charged with execution-style killing of security guard – Co-accused still hospitalised

RELATED STORIES
Bullet narrowly misses target, shooter wanted

Editorial: It’s the stupidity, stupid!

The daily diet of bad news

Another delay for opening of housing project

Ricardo Drue to promote Antigua and Barbuda’s Carnival in T&T

Better security planned at national facility for the differently abled

Road project launched in Antigua and Barbuda

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Ascendant Group Share Repurchase Program
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
jimmy loof: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

RECENT COMMENTS
Schools embrace anti-scam message
lisa: My name is lisa ann, i was able to spy on my cheating ex-Husband phone without him finding out…..it really helped my lawyer during my divorce i have been scammed so many times but...

Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Ascendant Group Share Repurchase Program
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
jimmy loof: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...