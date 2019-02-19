Retired King of the Belgians faces daily fine for refusing paternity test

Telegraph UK - Friday, February 19, 2019

Retired King of the Belgians faces daily fine for refusing paternity test elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Retired King of the Belgians faces daily fine for refusing paternity test Save The case could finally resolve whether Delphine Bo l (left) is the lovechild...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Princess Ubolratana: The 'outspoken' Thai royal with a turbulent history of breaking with tradition

Belgian backpacker 'locked in pig shed and raped by Australian farmer' 

British woman jailed for slapping Indonesian immigration officer

Congolese children kidnapped and adopted in Belgium

World of international pétanque rocked by claims of performance-enhancing cocaine abuse

Belgian king ordered to take DNA paternity test

Paris attacks suspect accused of cowardice for his silence in court



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Shatta Wale drops visuals for ‘Island’

Av&nte tackles social issues with music

Daminance releases video for ‘Penguin’

Lenny Kravitz wants to sell his belongings

Ariana Grande pulls out of Grammy awards

Kashu getting good feedback for new song

Liam Neeson isn’t racist - Whoopi

SPORTS more
Mixed Majors & Second Spring Bowling Results

Emiliano Sala plane crash: How the world paid tribute to footballer whose 'soul will shine forever'

Milo Schools Football First round of group matches kicks off tomorrow

BCB/Perry Gossai Memorial 100 Ball Tourney Several teams advance to next round; Blairmont disqualified; A. Matabeek slams hundred

Space Gym and GFF partnership sealed Golden Jaguars getting in shape for March 23 date with Belize

Yusuf steers Fisherman to 43-run victory. Wins for HS Masters and SVC Grill Masters

Zeelandia, Good Success and Sans Souci triumph

POLITICS more
Age Concern: 84% Not In Favor Of Rental Tax

STAR on the Rise: Dehshh always had dreams of being a singer

PM Browne: LIAT restructuring needs staff support

Meet the new prison chief: Lieutenant-Colonel Eugene Philip

Jamaica Observer/Bill Johnson polls begin Sunday

Ground broken for US$250-million hotel

The US declares economic war against Venezuela

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 7 2019

Trudell To Join Board Of RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Declare $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Editorial: It’s the stupidity, stupid!

PM Browne: LIAT restructuring needs staff support

Cuba keeping a watchful eye over events in ally Venezuela

New oil discoveries in Guyana

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Files served, new committal date given for Ray John et al

Complaints mount of sex with underage girls

Meet the new prison chief: Lieutenant-Colonel Eugene Philip

Billions to improve police stations

‘Our motivator is gone’ - Murdered lawyer William Hines left school at third form

Cops await DNA results in stolen baby saga

US study claims ganja boosts sperm count

RELATED STORIES
Princess Ubolratana: The 'outspoken' Thai royal with a turbulent history of breaking with tradition

Belgian backpacker 'locked in pig shed and raped by Australian farmer' 

British woman jailed for slapping Indonesian immigration officer

Congolese children kidnapped and adopted in Belgium

World of international pétanque rocked by claims of performance-enhancing cocaine abuse

Belgian king ordered to take DNA paternity test

Paris attacks suspect accused of cowardice for his silence in court

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Ascendant Group Share Repurchase Program
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
jimmy loof: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Ascendant Group Share Repurchase Program
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
jimmy loof: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...