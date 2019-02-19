A New School Building for Bishop Martin High School

Channel 5 Belize - Friday, February 19, 2019

Bishop Martin High School was also a recipient of a financial grant from the Japan Embassy through the Grassroots and Human Security Programme. In 2017, the Japanese Embassy and the [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Taiwan ICDF Scholarship Programme Officially Open to Applicants

Japanese make building donation for O.W. high school

CitCo looks East for garbage truck donation

Final Farewell to Bishop O.P. Martin

Bishop O.P. Martin Laid to Rest in Belmopan

An Official Funeral for Catholic Bishop O.P. Martin

The Next Generation of Archaeologists at St. Martin De Porres



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Students Attend Festival’s On Stage Competition

Students Attend Festival’s On Stage Competition

Writer-In-Residence Reading At National Gallery

The 'Best' tops Billboard

Felch and Tovi Soul to turn the table

Trois Pitons is official water for Mas 2019; Kiddies Carnival returns

Reggae Girl Lauren Silver signs to Norwegian club

SPORTS more
Emiliano Sala: Body identified as Cardiff City footballer

Results: BSSF Senior School Cross Country

Body recovered from plane wreckage identified as footballer Emiliano Sala

Windies Women Win Historic 1st Odi Over Pakistan Women

Fast Bowlers Lead The Charge In Test Rankings

CWI President Celebrates Players’ Spirit In Light Of Teams’ Victories And Holder’s Suspension

West Indies select Gayle & Pooran for first two ODIs against England in Barbados

POLITICS more
Thai princess enters election as shock move upends royal tradition of staying out of politics

Agriculture C.E.O. Says Farms Must Produce Quality, Consistency

Opposition Leader Says Belize’s O.A.S. Ambassador Misspoke

West Indies select Gayle & Pooran for first two ODIs against England in Barbados

Ambrose George hopes for peaceful end to Venezuela crisis

Grenada marks 45 years of independence

West Indies select Gayle and Pooran for first two ODIs

BUSINESS more
Former PepsiCo executive to join RenRe board

Argus Group down 0.3%

Caines-Best Appointed To Airport Authority

Hamilton Princess introduces hay straws

Caines-Best joins airport authority board

BSX streamlines fee structure

BSX’s Comprehensive Annual Fee Option

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Charges for Driver who Knocked Down Marisela Mortis Still Pending

Small Fire at Civic is Quickly Contained by Firefighters

Emiliano Sala: Body identified as Cardiff City footballer

Jury gives guilty verdict in rape trial

Police now probing possible child-stealing ring

Stolen baby Sae'breon to be reunited with parents soon

Man arrested for damaging police service vehicle

RELATED STORIES
Taiwan ICDF Scholarship Programme Officially Open to Applicants

Japanese make building donation for O.W. high school

CitCo looks East for garbage truck donation

Final Farewell to Bishop O.P. Martin

Bishop O.P. Martin Laid to Rest in Belmopan

An Official Funeral for Catholic Bishop O.P. Martin

The Next Generation of Archaeologists at St. Martin De Porres

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Ascendant Group Share Repurchase Program
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
jimmy loof: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Ascendant Group Share Repurchase Program
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
jimmy loof: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...