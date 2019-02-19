KEMH in campaign to boost blood donations

Royal Gazette - Thursday, February 19, 2019

A drive to recruit young blood donors has been launched.Eyitayo Fakunle, of the King Edward VII Memorial Hospital haematology department, said people aged 18 to 24 make up only 4 per cent of blood donors. He said: "Finding young blood donors between 18 and 25 years has proven difficult in...read more

