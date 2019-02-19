Drop in suicide rate in China fuels global fall in deaths

Telegraph UK - Thursday, February 19, 2019

Drop in suicide rate in China fuels global fall in deaths elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Drop in suicide rate in China fuels global fall in deaths Save Increasing urbanisation is thought to be one reason for the sharp fall in the suicide rate in China Credit:...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Gucci withdraws jumper after 'blackface' backlash

Pictures of the Day: 7th February 2019

Tens of thousands dying each year as 'unsafe produce' impacts food system in sub-Saharan Africa

MPs to debate lowering the age for cervival smear tests following petition by dying mother 

100,000 commuters have moved house due to poor rail services, study finds  

Mapped: The most dangerous diseases around the world

NS&I slashes Premium Bond prizes and savings rates in 'devastating' blow



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Grange encourages young artistes to build on legacy of reggae pioneers

Mandy Moore keeps wedding a secret

Females let loose at FYI pool party

Cardi B worries baby might ‘crap’ on designer clothes

D Will inspires with ‘Hunt Mi Goals’

Honormosity tackles social media

Live Wyya looks to make impact with ‘ Back To The Roots’

SPORTS more
Photos & Results: Teachers Claim Two Wins

Menzies: Coaches still evaluating players

Russell fireworks put Dhaka in final

England underestimated Windies, says Sir Viv

Very lively election season

Shaquena Foote Aiming for more success in 2019

Simpson has sights set on regaining Caymanas title

POLITICS more
Column: Working For A ‘Fairer, Better Bermuda’

Wade wanted end to prison stint because too many foreigners leading police force

Entire quartet locked-up over Falmouth drug bust

Senate minority leader gives PM 14 days to say sorry

PHOTO: In the age of enlightenment

PHOTO: Tears for Bloomfield

AFC to picket GECOM today

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 6 2019

One Communications Jan. Share Repurchases

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 6 2019

One Communications Jan. Share Repurchases

White Mountains Reports Fourth Quarter Results

Enstar Quarterly Preference Share Dividends

Corrections

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
I am not racist – Liam Neeson

Marley’s birthday brings back sad memories for family of slain entertainer

Wade wanted end to prison stint because too many foreigners leading police force

Businessman walks, case dismissed for want of prosecution

Suspected sex offender in custody

St Catherine police probe attempt to register baby

Help remove illegal guns - Clarendon police ask citizens

RELATED STORIES
Gucci withdraws jumper after 'blackface' backlash

Pictures of the Day: 7th February 2019

Tens of thousands dying each year as 'unsafe produce' impacts food system in sub-Saharan Africa

MPs to debate lowering the age for cervival smear tests following petition by dying mother 

100,000 commuters have moved house due to poor rail services, study finds  

Mapped: The most dangerous diseases around the world

NS&I slashes Premium Bond prizes and savings rates in 'devastating' blow

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Ascendant Group Share Repurchase Program
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
jimmy loof: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

RECENT COMMENTS
Netball: Bermuda Play Ireland & Gibraltar
WU Official: I'm selling Western Union , Bank and Paypal Transfers all over the world. I'm getting much stuff through emails but also have a big experience in botnets etc. I've got 5 western union main...

Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Ascendant Group Share Repurchase Program
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
jimmy loof: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...