DLP delegates conference to be held this month

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, February 19, 2019

The next delegates conference of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) will be held in Londonderry on February 17, 2019. This was announced at a DLP news conference which is currently underway at the DLP headquarters on Great Marlborough Street. The...read more

