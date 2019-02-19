Exorbitant American Airlines ticket prices… Guyana’s vulnerability to exploitation exposed – Lincoln Lewis

Kaieteur News - Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Â  Emerging details of the exorbitant ticket prices charged by American Airlines have raised questions about Guyanaâs capacity to verify expenses of ExxonMobil on oil exploration and production activities in its offshore concessions. Under the arrangement with ExxonMobil on revenues,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Century-old arbitration laws put Guyana at a disadvantage – Datadin

Stop Exxon’s use of American Airlines exorbitant airfares – Ram

ExxonMobil’s exploration…. Guyana is paying for American Airlines presence here

Int’l court to rule on Venezuela ship interception offshore Guyana: Hess CEO

Norwegian Norwegian company predicts healthy financial future for Guyana oil sectorcompany predicts healthy financial future for Guyana...

Damning revelations in Guyana-ExxonMobil oil contract

Exxon announces largest oil find to date in Stabroek block



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Renaissance Man

Kanabis on a high

Marlon James' Black Leopard gets thumbs up

Poetry Broadcast To Feature Nancy Anne Miller

Food Review: Restaurant Weeks At Ascots

25th PechaKucha Night Set For Thursday

Vote! Restaurant Weeks People’s Choice Award

SPORTS more
This Day in History — February 5

Another Badminton final appearance for Narayan Ramdhani in Canada

Patrick Forde Memorial Boxing tourney on this month

Golden Jaguars interact with Timehri Panthers and Eagles FC players

Exploitation can never done

Bermuda to host T20 qualifying tournament

Appeal it!

POLITICS more
Wisdom, political unity and the message to criminals

Canada's leader pledges aid for Venezuelans

European nations raise pressure on Venezuela's Maduro

Alpha Harrison to represent the Golden Arrow Head on Saturday

Despite public outrage… Contract renegotiation proving successful – TT PM tells oil and gas stakeholders

Cautious EU urges procedural speed on road to general elections

GECOM CEO says voters’ list clean – But elections unlikely before July

BUSINESS more
BOJ pumps another US$30 million into FX market

Fishing for deal

Ascendant Group climb 2.9

Nine Bermudians Secure Full Time Jobs At BTC

MediaAlpha deal nets White Mountains 85m

MediaAplha deal nets White Mountains 85m

Ascendant’s Share Repurchases For Feb 1st

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Wisdom, political unity and the message to criminals

Not necessary, Minister Shaw

Poor weather affects maintenance of Linden-Lethem road

Woman who fatally stabbed boyfriend, walks free on parole

Region 10 Chairman prepared to ‘call in police’ over suspected financial irregularities -urges members of Region’s Toshaos Council...

7 acquitted of shopkeeper’s murder

A Teacher is Knocked Down & Killed in the City

RELATED STORIES
Century-old arbitration laws put Guyana at a disadvantage – Datadin

Stop Exxon’s use of American Airlines exorbitant airfares – Ram

ExxonMobil’s exploration…. Guyana is paying for American Airlines presence here

Int’l court to rule on Venezuela ship interception offshore Guyana: Hess CEO

Norwegian Norwegian company predicts healthy financial future for Guyana oil sectorcompany predicts healthy financial future for Guyana...

Damning revelations in Guyana-ExxonMobil oil contract

Exxon announces largest oil find to date in Stabroek block

RECENT COMMENTS
Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Ascendant Group Share Repurchase Program
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
jimmy loof: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

RECENT COMMENTS
Operations back to normal at abattoir
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Ascendant Group Share Repurchase Program
Hack Ethics: It actually hurts and bring tears to my eyes when I read comments of scammed victims ripped off by BINARY OPTIONS AND FAKE HACKERS. I know actually know how it feels and hurts to lose money you...

Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
jimmy loof: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...