GMR&SC Endurance series 2019…Fernandes scrapes past Bacchus for 1st round win

Kaieteur News - Monday, February 19, 2019

Persistent rainfall delayed the start of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Clubâs (GMR&SC) first race meet of the year, round one of the three-part Endurance series, by over five hours but after the competitors waited out the weather, they put in some decent performances at the South...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
GMRSC’s Endurance series round 1 Team Ramchand Wreckers steering towards perfect start

GMRSC’s Endurance series final round on Today

GMRSC says race meet a resounding success

Seaboard Marine, ReadyMix sponsorships for GMR&SC Race of Champions

Ramchands signs on to GMR&SC International Race of Champions

All systems are a go for today’s GMR&SC Caribbean Invasion

GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix launched



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
LA bands guarding reggae’s roots

Neequah turns criticism into song

IN PICTURES: Opening of St. Joseph Carnival 2019

Food Review: Restaurant Weeks At La Trattoria

Triple Kay hosts ‘Mega Monday’ Carnival Roadshow

Warwick Academy Get Up Get Down N Get Funky

The Music Diaries | The evolution of dancehall

SPORTS more
Smartt five-wicket haul hands Berbice comprehensive win

GFF/Pele Alumni/Frank Watson Memorial National 2017/2018 Playoffs – Cluster 2…Eagles FC get past Timehri Panthers and Milerock to...

Edwards pleased with time at Tivoli

Irving, Celtics outlast Thunder in 134-129 thriller

Sarfraz worried about World Cup absence

Álvaro Morata unconvincing on debut

Weller backs Palmer for Tokyo berth

POLITICS more
Caine was true to his craft – Holness

EU, Latam contact group on Venezuela to meet Thursday

Maduro rejects European ultimatum to call vote

Jagdeo’s PPPC has morphed into the Republican Party

The mischief makers are out

PPP President Pick Not the Progressives Choice – Backlash Eminent

That search for a Black Prime Minister

BUSINESS more
Wards of the state to get help with business plans

28 Haitians dead after ship sinks off Bahamas

Axis reports 198m loss for fourth quarter

Results: BNA Digicel Youth & Senior Division

Results: BNA Digicel Youth & Senior Division

Videos: Interviews At Bermuda London Forums

BCF Reports Change In Board Leadership

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
B Division Commander and ranks rewards FACC outstanding Cyclist 2018

Ja could rake in billions when marijuana industry lights up

Weed Ed | Bridging the gap between investors and ganjapreneurs

Our history of slavery should make us cautious about abortion

Trapped in shrinking Syria holdout, IS turns to human shields

'Dem shoulda neva stop it'

Ranks of the Police PR Department benefit from Sports Journalism training

RELATED STORIES
GMRSC’s Endurance series round 1 Team Ramchand Wreckers steering towards perfect start

GMRSC’s Endurance series final round on Today

GMRSC says race meet a resounding success

Seaboard Marine, ReadyMix sponsorships for GMR&SC Race of Champions

Ramchands signs on to GMR&SC International Race of Champions

All systems are a go for today’s GMR&SC Caribbean Invasion

GT Motorsports / GMR&SC Karting Grand Prix launched

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
jimmy loof: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
jimmy loof: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...