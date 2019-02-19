Govt. reduces fuel prices by 10 percent

Kaieteur News - Monday, February 19, 2019

The Ministry of Finance and the Guyana Oil Company have announced a reduction in prices for motor gasoline and gasoil (LSD). Starting from today, Super 95 Gasoline will be sold wholesale at $208.00 per litre or four percent less, and Gasoil (LSD) at $207.00 per litre or 10 percent less....read more

