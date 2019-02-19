Classes resume for students at Coleridge and Parry School

Nation News - Sunday, February 19, 2019

Classes will resume at the Coleridge and Parry School from tomorrow, Monday, February 4. The Ashton Hall, St. Peter school was closed from Tuesday last week to allow authorities to address an environmental...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Coleridge and Parry closed for the rest of the week

Some students at Christ Church Girls’ to remain at home tomorrow

Classes resume at Combermere

‘Likes can’t beat character’

Principal cracking down on tardiness

Head: Don’t let chance go by

CP students get career advice



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Food Review: Restaurant Weeks At La Trattoria

Triple Kay hosts ‘Mega Monday’ Carnival Roadshow

Warwick Academy Get Up Get Down N Get Funky

The Music Diaries | The evolution of dancehall

String the sound - The evolution of J’can sound system culture

New novel by Claire Adam tells haunting family tale

The evolution of dancehall

SPORTS more
Zebras find scoring late on

Jason Holder banned for third Test

Photos/Video: Karting Club Racing At Southside

Bermuda Sailors Conclude Competing In Miami

Tokio Millennium hold final youth race

Career best for Peters

Perinchief Sets Meet Record At Texas Tech Open

POLITICS more
Gay atheist politician launches movement to take on Poland's conservative and religious establishment 

European countries issue final warning to Nicolas Maduro ahead of deadline to call Venezuela elections

UK PM’s office denies report of June 6 election plan

Jamaican opposition legislator murdered

Guyana court rules motion of no confidence against government, valid

Warwick Academy Get Up Get Down N Get Funky

Revisiting the wage to GDP target

BUSINESS more
Axis reports 198m loss for fourth quarter

Results: BNA Digicel Youth & Senior Division

Results: BNA Digicel Youth & Senior Division

Videos: Interviews At Bermuda London Forums

BCF Reports Change In Board Leadership

Apex Adds Corporate Services Capabilities

Tricky time for Starbucks as ex-CEO mulls presidential run

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
Minto returns to JCF after six years as director of safety and security in schools

Pilot killed after his light aircraft crashes into field near small private airstrip

Teenage girl left needing surgery after being shot by air rifle in random attack

Police forced to apologise for dirty squad car after 'bit of banter' tweet caught officers off guard

Latest crime stats show 29% reduction in murders for first five weeks of 2019

Police investigating kidnapping of six fishermen allegedly by Venezuelans

Brothelkeepers earned £3.8m while police focused on other 'serious crimes' 

RELATED STORIES
Coleridge and Parry closed for the rest of the week

Some students at Christ Church Girls’ to remain at home tomorrow

Classes resume at Combermere

‘Likes can’t beat character’

Principal cracking down on tardiness

Head: Don’t let chance go by

CP students get career advice

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
jimmy loof: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
Fixit: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
jimmy loof: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...