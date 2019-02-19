More math specialists for primary schools

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, February 19, 2019

THE Ministry of Education, Youth and Information will be expanding the number of expert mathematics teachers at the primary level under its 'Specialist Model'. Portfolio minister, Senator Ruel Reid said that 39 schools are currently benefiting under the initiative, which was piloted at the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Give PEP a chance to succeed, appeals Reid

100 math coaches to be deployed to schools islandwide

Japan funds ministry's mathematics development programme

Mathematics policy bearing fruit, says Reid

Education minister expects improvement in Math results

Specialist teaching model for 35 schools in September

Reid says education spending signals new policy thrust



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Chart measurements and album sales

Strictly the Best Live – A lot of quality

UWI’s Saint star Naki Depass gives A+ to Couture Season in Paris

Bill Cosby victim settles defamation suit with ex-prosecutor

Elephant Man to be interviewed by cops

Pan Di Plaza was hot!

Inezi releases first official single

SPORTS more
Orville Higgins | Cricket is in our DNA - Windies’ recent ­performances ­reigniting old flame

Dalton Myers | Trials and error

‘Champs’ build-up continues - Youngster ­Goldsmith, ­Eastern Invitational and Alcoa meet take spotlight

Trials and error

Barcelona, Real to meet in Copa semis

‘Champs’ build-up continues

JEP-St Catherine cricket tournament bowls off tomorrow

POLITICS more
Editorial: And can it be?

TT boss slams challenger ahead of February 9 elections

American Chamber urges elections within 90 days

Tucville Secondary boosted by Ralph Green donation of football gear

Jagdeo says no more PR meetings with the President

A growing intolerance

Do not infringe on the rights of youth to participate in free and fair elections

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 1 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: Feb 1 2019

Argus shares jump 16.6

Faries heads up ILS Bermuda

Digicel’s partnership with Government to create near 100 jobs

Canadian tax body probes Paradise Papers links

Economic growth and immigration are key

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
National indoor mark for Richards

QC, Bishops swept for explosives, weapons after threats

Strip club owner gets four years suspended sentence for gun in crotch

Wounding of School of Nations Director… Ex-student identified as shooter was out of jurisdiction at time of attack -Crime Chief

Bill Cosby victim settles defamation suit with ex-prosecutor

Remember your oath of office – Top Cop urges recruits

Magistrate’s driver, Colombian among three nabbed in CANU bust -35 kilos of ganja seized

RELATED STORIES
Give PEP a chance to succeed, appeals Reid

100 math coaches to be deployed to schools islandwide

Japan funds ministry's mathematics development programme

Mathematics policy bearing fruit, says Reid

Education minister expects improvement in Math results

Specialist teaching model for 35 schools in September

Reid says education spending signals new policy thrust

RECENT COMMENTS
OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
jimmy loof: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because...

Listing
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

RECENT COMMENTS
OAS, private sector to boost digital connectivity in the Americas
jimmy loof: My wife was so smooth at hiding her infidelity and I had no proof for months, I saw a recommendation about a Private investigator and decided to give him a try.. the result was incredible because...

Listing
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...