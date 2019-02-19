Georgetown Turf Club to host pre-mashramani Gymkhana race meet Club seeking assistance to develop race track

Kaieteur News - Saturday, February 19, 2019

Â  The Georgetown Turf Club will be reopening its doors for horseracing fans on Sunday February 17th at the Mocha Arcadia race track for the pre-Mashramani Gymkhana horse racing meet. The President of the turf club, Michael Sims, recently returned to Guyana to do some renovations at the...read more

