Farm roads get upgrade

Jamaica Star - Friday, February 19, 2019

Some 95 farm roads in 13 parishes have so far been repaired under the National Farm Road Rehabilitation Programme which was implemented in 2015. Several of these roads were repaired this fiscal year at a cost of $800 million. These roads...read more

