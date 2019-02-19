Hospital welcomes seven babies in one day

Royal Gazette - Friday, February 19, 2019

The maternity ward at King Edward VII Memorial Hospital had an unusually busy day this week as seven babies were delivered in 24 hours. The phenomenon, which had not been seen since 2017, saw five boys and two girls come into the world during Tuesdays hailstorm and into the early hours of...read more

