Venezuela opposition leader to 'test' regime with shipment of aid from neighbouring countries

Telegraph UK - Friday, February 19, 2019

Venezuela opposition leader to 'test' regime with shipment of aid from neighbouring countries elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save ALL SECTIONS More Venezuela opposition leader to 'test' regime with shipment of aid from neighbouring countries Save Venezuela's self-declared interim...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Venezuela set for another round of protests as Maduro rules out fresh elections

Maduro hits out at US over sanctions on Venezuelan state oil firm

Venezuela's 'interim president' asks Bank of England to stop Nicolas Maduro accessing $1.3 billion gold

Venezuela shadow government leader offers amnesty to Maduro as death toll rises from rival clashes

Venezuelan generals pledge loyalty to Nicolas Maduro as leadership stand-off intensifies

Juan Guaido: the meteoric rise from back-bench obscurity to the self-declared interim presidency of Venezuela

United States recognises Venezuela's opposition leader as 'interim president'



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Cardi B makes NY court appearance for strip club melee

Jurassic World star paraded through Harvard

Canada condemns Netflix for using rail disaster images

Khalia gears up for Latin America

For the Reckord | Mysteries of the Maroon explored – Pt 1

Returning home for Dennis Brown’s birthday

‘Goodas Fi Dem’ - Grounation ­embraces dancehall

SPORTS more
Last hurrah for Calabar’s dream team

STETHS rebuilding track and field programme

Focus on Boys’ Town for 2019 Magnum KSAFA league kick-off

It’s Miss Judy in Race One

Gaynstead take top awards at ISSA presentation ceremony

Money for record breakers at Gibson McCook Relays

Dominant Windies take charge

POLITICS more
PM happy with performance at Kingston Freeport Terminal

Region must act now against climate change – PM

PM wants every Jamaican to get a slice of the tourism pie

Rowley slams OAS secretary general for position taken on Venezuela

Unions agree on sharing bargaining rights at JISCO/Alpart

Court rules no confidence motion against Guyana Gov't valid

'Dem think mi done, but mi jus' a come'

BUSINESS more
PM happy with performance at Kingston Freeport Terminal

Huawei rival Nokia profits from demand for 5G networks

Bitter cold, natural gas shortages shutter auto plants

For young investors, jumpy market presents first big test

GE settles subprime case, reports profit

Canada reducing staff at Cuba embassy by half

Walter Molano | Venezuela: Countdown to Armageddon

TECH more
US Defense secretary resigns over Trump’s withdrawal from Syria

UPDATE: Martin charged with incitement; granted bail

Dominica excluded from US interview waiver programme

Court strikes out theft matter against former NCCU staff

Cassava sector gets technical assessment

US calls on Latin America, Caribbean to isolate Venezuela

BREAKING NEWS: Thea Lafond wins bronze for Dominica at Commonwealth Games

CRIME more
J'can gets four months in Cayman prison for overstaying time

Photo: Nelson's final journey

This Day in History — February 1

Diary of a Ghetto Priest | Abortion and truth

Jamaica must play more than catch up — Edwards

MMJ to be highlighed on

Crime Stop reports over $8m paid out in 'remarkable' 2018

RELATED STORIES
Venezuela set for another round of protests as Maduro rules out fresh elections

Maduro hits out at US over sanctions on Venezuelan state oil firm

Venezuela's 'interim president' asks Bank of England to stop Nicolas Maduro accessing $1.3 billion gold

Venezuela shadow government leader offers amnesty to Maduro as death toll rises from rival clashes

Venezuelan generals pledge loyalty to Nicolas Maduro as leadership stand-off intensifies

Juan Guaido: the meteoric rise from back-bench obscurity to the self-declared interim presidency of Venezuela

United States recognises Venezuela's opposition leader as 'interim president'

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Silston post-mortem results in
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...

RECENT COMMENTS
Listing
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Earthquake felt in Dominica and other Caribbean islands
jimmy loof: If you know you not ready for a relationship why get into one and still cheat and liar. I was dying inside for my cheating husband, i had no prove, no one to run to. Everyone thought i was...

Video authoring made easy
james: i had sleepless night with trying to know why my spouse come home late and always busy with his phone. and i talked with my cousin and she introduced me to a professional and relaible company...

SM Jaleel wins CCJ tax case against Guyana
Howard Anthony: We are an exclusive agent to direct providers of Fresh Cut BG, SBLC, and MTN, which we have specifically for lease and purchase. We deliver with time and precision as set forth in our agreement...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Brian Souza: There are new applications that are meant for hiding chats on phones i never knew about this until i meant Jeajamhacker@gmail.com it was with his help i knew my spouse has been using this same...

High Court order quashes Magistrate’s decision to refund spousal maintenance
Sophia Hernandez: I remember my experience with hackers i contacted online, i almost lost hope in finding out if my husband was loyal to me and has been loyal in our 20 years marriage,I lost a lot of funds in...

WADA backs IAAF maintaining Russia ban
roseheather: thank to doctor Edidia I am from USA, I was diagnosed of Emphysema (COPD) in 2016 and I have tried all possible means to get cured, i even visited phonologist but all to no avail, until i saw a...

DuPont, Dow Chemical to merge then split in three
haxk3r: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Landmark movie theatre to make way for developers in New York, in pictures
ian: Hello all am looking few years that some guys comes into the market they called themselves hacker, carder or spammer they rip the peoples with different ways and it’s a badly impact to real...

Silston post-mortem results in
DAVID: I know a professional hacker named james who has worked for me this week. He offers very legitimate services such as clearing of bad records online without being traced back to you, He clone/hack...