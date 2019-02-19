West Indies Championship 2018-2019 New Coach, same results as Red Force routed for 108; Paul’s 66 rally Jaguars to 150 all out

Kaieteur News - Friday, February 19, 2019

Â  Story and photos by Sean Devers in Trinidad in association with Lifetime Real Estate, Cascadia Hotel and Star Party Rental After three losses and a win in four matches T&T Red Force sacked Head Coach Kelvin Williams and replaced him with former Test pacer Mervin Dillion but the move...read more

