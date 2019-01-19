Jobs to go at Bermuda Broadcasting Company

Royal Gazette - Thursday, January 19, 2019

Three staff are to be made redundant at the Bermuda Broadcasting Company, the firm announced this afternoon. A spokesman for the company said the broadcaster had been in a state of transition for several years and harsh economic realities have forced the company to make some very difficult...read more

