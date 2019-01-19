Gas prices down $1.83; diesel up $0.68

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, January 19, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica â Motorists should see a decrease at the pumps in the price of gasoline and an increase in the price of diesel, effective Thursday January 31, according to the latest ex-refinery costs from Petrojam.87- and 90-octane gasoline will be sold for $116.74 and $119.58 per...read more

