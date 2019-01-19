Gospel concert to raise cash for students

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, January 19, 2019

CedarBridge Academy and the Berkeley Institute will hold a gospel concert to raise money for a university tour in Britain. The Gospel Extravaganza, held at the Berkeley cafetorium, will showcase performances by The Bermuda Institute Steel Pan Band, The Berkeley Institute Choir Members,...read more

