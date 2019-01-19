JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: JARS Sales and Services

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, January 19, 2019

Vacancy Logistics & Safety Officer Â  JARS SALES & SERVICES CO. LTD. is a Construction Co. that offers various services in the construction industry. The Logistics and Safety Officer will carry out the following: To assist with the distribution, storage...read more

Why was this information not published in the ‘private print media’, when ‘Public’ monies are involved?



Why was this information not published in the ‘private print media’, when ‘Public’ monies are involved?

